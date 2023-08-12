Home » The young American basketball player Caleb White died Sport
World

The young American basketball player Caleb White died Sport

by admin
The young American basketball player Caleb White died Sport

Terrible news from America

Izvor: Youtube/Coach Barber BwB

Caleb White (17), a high school basketball star in the US state of Alabama, died after falling ill at school, officials said. The promising basketball player was pronounced dead shortly after he was transported to the hospital on Thursday morning, and there is no information yet on the cause of death.

American media reported that the basketball player collapsed during training, and his grandfather shared the news with the public in America. The principal of his “Pinson Valley” high school, Michael Turner, said that the doctors immediately provided assistance to the young basketball player and immediately made every effort to help him. “Please know that the counseling centers at the school will be available in the coming days to anyone who needs them,” the school principal wrote to all students. “Please pray for our student’s family as well as our school,” he added.

That school is located in the suburbs of the American city of Birmingham, and the entire neighborhood was shrouded in black after this tragedy. The basketball player’s grandfather made an emotional post on social media. “Our whole family was looking forward to his senior year and what was to come, maybe going to the NBA… However, it wasn’t meant to be,” he announced.

White averaged 20.9 points per game and according to expert analysis on the famous “ESPN” website, he was the third greatest talent in all of Alabama. “He wasn’t just a basketball player, he was a good student, very respected, smart… And he was a real role model. Rest in peace Caleb, I love you!” added the basketball player’s inconsolable grandfather.

See also  NHK: A self-defense officer candidate shoots a fellow student and targets a 52-year-old instructor | Self-Defense Forces | NTDTV Chinese TV Online

This news shocked the whole of America and came shortly after LeBron James’ son, Brony, collapsed during practice for his college team “USC”. After collapsing and heart problems, he recovered and after a short stay in the hospital was released for home treatment.

You may also like

The “Most Expensive” Scenes in Adult Movies |...

Ekipe Orizzonte party, the Under 20 championship belongs...

Termini Imerese, Comella leaves Italia Viva: “Non-shareable line”

Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius | Sport

Stanija Dobrojević in a pink bikini | Entertainment

caught the gang that robbed the houses of...

upcoming cars revealed

Iran transferred five dual Iranian and US citizens...

Musk hears Meloni and Sangiuliano duel with Zuckerberg:...

Barbara D’Urso on vacation in Amalfi drives her...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy