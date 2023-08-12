The young American basketball player Caleb White died Sport

Terrible news from America

Izvor: Youtube/Coach Barber BwB

Caleb White (17), a high school basketball star in the US state of Alabama, died after falling ill at school, officials said. The promising basketball player was pronounced dead shortly after he was transported to the hospital on Thursday morning, and there is no information yet on the cause of death.

American media reported that the basketball player collapsed during training, and his grandfather shared the news with the public in America. The principal of his “Pinson Valley” high school, Michael Turner, said that the doctors immediately provided assistance to the young basketball player and immediately made every effort to help him. “Please know that the counseling centers at the school will be available in the coming days to anyone who needs them,” the school principal wrote to all students. “Please pray for our student’s family as well as our school,” he added.

That school is located in the suburbs of the American city of Birmingham, and the entire neighborhood was shrouded in black after this tragedy. The basketball player’s grandfather made an emotional post on social media. “Our whole family was looking forward to his senior year and what was to come, maybe going to the NBA… However, it wasn’t meant to be,” he announced.

White averaged 20.9 points per game and according to expert analysis on the famous “ESPN” website, he was the third greatest talent in all of Alabama. “He wasn’t just a basketball player, he was a good student, very respected, smart… And he was a real role model. Rest in peace Caleb, I love you!” added the basketball player’s inconsolable grandfather.

This news shocked the whole of America and came shortly after LeBron James’ son, Brony, collapsed during practice for his college team “USC”. After collapsing and heart problems, he recovered and after a short stay in the hospital was released for home treatment.

