The young man kissed Solac next to the security | Info

The incident late at night on May 24 is bizarre. An unknown vehicle joined the motorcade of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit to Frankfurt on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the founding of the European Central Bank and remained in the motorcade until arriving at Frankfurt airport, where the chancellor’s official plane was waiting. But while Šolc got on the plane, a man (48) approached the chancellor, hugged and kissed him. And only then did the chancellor’s protection officers drag him away from Solac.

After that, everyone tried to downplay the incident. Chancellor Scholz stated that “at no time did he feel threatened”, that due to the nature of his work “he is used to people approaching him and expressing their feelings” and that he is “sure that he is in the good hands” of the protection officer, writes Deutsche Vele .

But that incident was by no means unimportant: the unknown person could do whatever he wanted to the chancellor at that moment, and no one could know if the man had a weapon. The German Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, during the meeting with her Czech colleague at the border of the two countries, immediately stated that “such a thing cannot be allowed” and there is no doubt that very serious discussions followed, not only with the unknown man, but also with each individual security officer. chancellor.

A whole series of layers of protection

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung also investigated this incident in detail – and as it turns out, it is an even greater disgrace to the German services than it first appeared. Because the German chancellor is basically one of the best protected figures in this country and his protection has a whole series of layers – and it seemed impossible for anyone to get through it all.

First of all, there is the technical protection: the chancellor’s official car only looks like an ordinary vehicle, which it is not. The technical details are not discussed, but it should be remembered that German officials have experience with the hand grenade assassination of American General Krozen’s armored car in Heidelberg in 1981, which was carried out by members of the left-wing terrorist group Rote Armee Fraktion. Otherwise, the general was only slightly injured in the assassination.

Berlin and Frankfurt police

Then comes the security staff: right next to the chancellor are specially trained officers of the Federal Criminal Office (Bundeskriminalamt) and it is only a movie fantasy that their task is to “stop a bullet” intended for the person they are protecting with their body. A dead officer cannot protect anyone, but their first task is to get the protected person out of danger immediately and at any cost.

The third layer of protection is the officers of the Federal Police (Bundespolizei) whose task is to detect in advance and eliminate any threat to the person they are protecting. And now comes something that was clearly the reason for this incident: during the chancellor’s visit to Frankfurt, there is a fourth layer of protection – officers from the criminal service of the province she is visiting, namely the province of Hesse, who also organize a motorcycle escort for the convoy of police from that province so that the convoy can pass regardless of traffic and traffic regulations. It cannot be that the vehicle of the protected person has to stand somewhere for a moment, because this is an unacceptable security risk.

Another black Audi

As the journalist of the newspaper FAZ Ekart Loze established, an unknown person joined the chancellor’s convoy in Offenbach, and his vehicle caused the commotion. Everyone would immediately notice if it was a red Dacia or a yellow Ford Fiesta, but he was driving a black Audi A5.Audis are official police vehicles, even if it is a two-door model – they are not suitable for service, it will be difficult to see in the rear-view mirror only from the front when the vehicle joins the back of the convoy.

Admittedly, the “Audi” intruder did not have police plates and everyone in the convoy had a list of the numbers of the vehicles participating in the escort, but the police from Frankfurt believed that it was subsequently joined by the vehicle of a colleague from Berlin, and the Berliners thought that there must have been someone Hessen police vehicle.

First, second, third, fourth failure…

That was only the first failure: the second was at the entrance to Frankfurt airport, where officials missed the entire convoy – plus the intruder, although they had the number plates and, of course, the number of vehicles that should be in the convoy. But even they did not find anything suspicious in the fact that there was another Audi, but the whole column came to the official plane of the German government that was standing on the runway.

And then comes the third, somewhat unbelievable omission: all the vehicles of the convoy stood in front of the plane for a while because the chancellor was on the phone – the conversation ended at 10:30 p.m. Now everyone had to see that second Audi, which could hardly have been an official vehicle, and only when Chancellor Scholz got out of the car and headed towards the plane did the intruder also get out, approached him, hugged him and kissed him while all the officials stood around him, not believing their own eyes what was happening.

And to forget all that?

The identity of the intruder was not revealed, but Spiegel reports that this is a person of Greek origin who lives in nearby Hanau. Worse, his blood tested positive for the cocaine he had previously used, and his explanation to the police about why he did it is equal parts bold – and stupid: he claims he thought it was some kind of wedding, so he joined the party at the expense of the newlyweds. And he probably regrets that he doesn’t have a photo or a video of that endeavor – that would have guaranteed him fame, not only in this country.

Of course, after that, the security organization of the chancellor and all persons under official protection was tightened, and it is not excluded that the next duty of one of these police officers will be traffic control somewhere deep in the German countryside, where they will watch to see if any tractor is driving faster than it is allowed.

The intruder was released a long time ago and benign proceedings were initiated against him for disturbing public order and peace. Whether the police will be interested in where he got the cocaine from, under whose influence he got it, is hard to say: the German authorities know that the whole world is laughing at them and would prefer to bury the whole case somewhere deep, deep in a drawer.

