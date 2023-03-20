The young Serbian national team has gathered and they are waiting for two friendly matches in March.

Source: MN PRESS

Today it gathers senior national team of Serbia i under the baton of coach Dragan Stojković a new cycle of qualifications for the European Championship begins, while at the same time the young national team starts all over again. The new cycle for the Eagles will only start in the fall, but Goran Stevanović’s players now have two friendly matches against Italy (March 24) in Bačka Topola, and then with Spain in Marbella (March 28).

“After many breaks, I can’t wait for training and games to start. We have two serious tests waiting for us, which is always good, considering that weaker games often leave the wrong impression. Two strong tests against Italy and the USA will show us where we are. We are working about powerful generations that have been prepared for a long time. The atmosphere is very positive, I know the guys very well, we’ve been here for over a year.”Stevanović told the FSS official website and added:

“In this year, a lot of good things happened, several players had experience in the A selection. I think we have a lot of potential, we are working on it, we already have a clear picture, although there are still 6 months left until the start of the qualifications. We know the group and we know that it will not be easy, we are ready. It is important that we think about ourselves and see how much we can really do. I want us to strengthen mentally and enter with a lot of confidence”.