The Young Team, Graeme Armstrong book review (2023)

Graeme Armstrong has become the new author touched by the wand of the exceptional within the Scottish narrative scene, based on the virtues exuded by what is his first and already revered novel, adding endless praise that includes not a few awards. “The Young Team” It is a work with an extensive autobiographical base, in which Airdrie’s reproduces, presumably halfway between reality and fiction, what were his own experiences as a member of a gang immersed in the heat of a territorial fight located in the dangerous area of ​​Lanarkshire. in Glasgow.

The undersigned dumps the weight of the narrative on the character of Azzy Williams, a fifteen-year-old who works –with an alleged absence of dissimulation– as an alter ego of the same writer for ten years. In this way, the argument moves between the inevitable consumption and trafficking of drugs, sex, delinquency, music (rave and trance for the most part), violence, brotherhoods, cigarettes, anxiety and the equally obligatory intake of alcohol. Lucky indeed “Trainspotting” (93) updated to the 21st century, which is disconcerting due to its uncomfortable realism and involvement –perhaps in larger doses than the classic by his compatriot Irvine Welsh–, while drawing a certain hope (in the form of maturity) that enhances its magnetism. “The Young Team” It is not an easy reading given the slang used by its protagonists (with a titanic translation by Carolina Santano), but neither because of that content capable of stirring consciences and stomachs with its reflective capacity. The background and the form conforming that double singularity where the devastating attraction of the reading in question turns on. See also "Let's go Brandon", the viral insult to Biden ends up on the t-shirts sold by Trump

The amalgamation of elements results in a fascinating and addictive story, with a harsh urban aroma covering its almost five hundred pages while presenting a halo of light at the end of the road. It is true that it is appropriate to wait for the next (and highly anticipated) title with Armstrong’s signature, to find out if the talent that bubbles incessantly in “The Young Team” it has continuity and goes beyond the (on the other hand) blinding flash that the reference has supposed. But what is undoubted is that the British has left, with the narrative intensity and great emotion of its premiere, a difficult residue to ignore.

