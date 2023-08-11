The younger brother stabbed the older one in Ripnje Info

On Wednesday afternoon, there was a fight between the brothers, and then the use of cold weapons.

On Wednesday afternoon, there was an argument in Ripnje, followed by a fight between two brothers, which ended with the use of cold weapons. The younger brother NT (23) stabbed the older brother MT (27) with a knife and caused minor physical injuries to him, who was transported to the Military Medical Academy (VMA) where he was treated. It is not known how the conflict occurred.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

