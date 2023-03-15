She became a young grandmother, because “abortion was not an option”.

Kaley Haley from Great Britain was only 30 years old when she became a grandmother. She got a grandson who is four years old today, which is why, according to the world media, Kaley broke the record and became the youngest grandmother in the world. Skye Salter, Kelly’s daughter, gave birth when she was 14 years old.

In 2018, Sky did a test for pregnancy and found out he was positive. She was quickly sent to the hospital where she underwent an ultrasound, and the doctors discovered that she was already 36 weeks and four days pregnant. She was shocked and told yes abortion is not an option because she found out too late that she was in a different state.

“I was amazed. I had a feeling that I could be pregnant and that’s why I took the test. The father is a guy my age. I couldn’t believe it. There was a possibility of becoming a mom, and just a few weeks earlier I was training and climbing hills and downhill. Of course, learning late that I was pregnant meant that abortion was not an option,” Skaj told reporters.

When she had an ultrasound, she saw her baby’s heartbeat and knew from then on that the birth was going to happen.

“Watching my baby’s heartbeat on the screen, my heart was filled with love. I knew that from that moment I would always be in second place, and my little son in first place,” said the young mother. Haley offered her all her love and support because, as she says, “what is, is.” The mother of five children admitted how she never expected to become a grandmother so soon because she is still young.

“I never expected to find out I was going to be a grandmother while I was still in my 30s, but it didn’t make sense to yell at Sky and then talk to her about contraception and safe sex. What happend, happend. All I could do was offer love and support. As a mom you can only accept things like that,” Kelly said.

