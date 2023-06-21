The youtuber incident in Rome: the video disappeared from the SUV and the camera without a card. The voices in Casal Palocco: «Matteo Di Pietro and Vito Loiacono are abroad, in Spain and Turkey»

by Rinaldo Frignani and Ilaria Ragazzoni

The young mother of the child who died in the accident heard by the investigators: “I don’t remember anything about that day”. The expert report on the speed of their car is underway

Listened to by the magistrates investigating the death of her son, little Manuel, Elena Uccello did not hide her trauma. “I don’t remember anything about that day,” she confided to investigators. The mother of the five-year-old boy, victim of the youtubers aboard the Lamborghini, was the object of some concern: heard in her sister’s house in Eur, in the presence of his lawyer Matteo Melandri, she made explicit the dismay she feels at one week from the unfortunate impact. They asked her to reconstruct her last moments: she replied that she can’t.

“I have a memory lapse,” she justified herself. You have been pressed about the details: you have explained that they are shrouded in vagueness. They questioned her about the last mechanical gestures that preceded the catastrophe: nothing here either. Elena Uccello lives in an understandable post-traumatic limbo. The incident happened a week ago. Maybe a truce is needed for this woman tried by circumstances. She will be heard again in the hope that the memory will surface. There are many questions to be clarified and, among all, that of precedence. Who was it really up to? But now is the time to mourn (the funeral of her child will be celebrated early next week). Questions have to wait. However the investigation proceeds. Mobile phones and IT supports acquired by the investigators are in the hands of expert consultants in the reconstruction of content and messaging (but there may have been some cancellations that would slow down the work of the technicians): in particular, the appeal would lack a video, the one shot with the camera investigators recovered under a seat of the Lamborghini where it had been hidden.

Images contained in an SD card that would have disappeared and which instead could be decisive, as that device would have been positioned as always on the occasion of the other 50-hour car endurance challenges published on the profile of «TheBorderline» on YouTube, i.e. episode on the dashboard, to get back on the road. But there is also a kinematic consultancy ready to go: he will have to clarify at what speed the Lamborghini driven by twenty-year-old Matteo Di Pietro was launched. At the moment more than 100 kilometers per hour is assumed (the Urus is capable of touching them in less than three and a half seconds), although Di Pietro’s defense speaks of a maximum of 65-70 km/h, in a stretch where the limit is of 30. There are cameras on the road to be analyzed (those of the Casal Palocco Consortium, however managed by the Municipality of Rome: it is not clear whether they recorded anything). And more testimonials to acquire. The timing of the rescue is also being examined after repeated calls to 112, which sent several ambulances to the scene.

So far many people have been heard, there is talk of at least twenty reports from the judicial police but the number is destined to rise: first the traffic policemen heard them, then the carabinieri. Finally, the first results of the autopsy are expected: the coroners of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic could anticipate what emerged from the tests to the prosecutors, also carried out to clarify the position of the child in the Smart and also the angle of impact of the SUV. The Lamborghini driven by Di Pietro – for which a new toxicological report on the use of cannabinoids was ordered – passed a bus and a car before running over the city car – followed by another public transport and another car – which turned left (the images of the on-board cameras of public transport could also be acquired). It is not excluded that he found himself in front of the Smart at the last moment and was unable to avoid her. Answers await in Casal Palocco. And in the meantime they are certain: “Matteo and his friend Vito Loiacono are abroad, the first in Spain, the second in Turkey”.

