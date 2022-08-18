The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was repeatedly attacked, Russia said the Ukrainian shelling violated the basic principles of the International Atomic Energy Agency

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-18 19:11

CCTV News Client According to the Russian TASS news agency on the 18th, Igor Vishnevitsky, a senior official of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at the Tenth Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons held in New York on the 17th that the Ukrainian side continued shelling. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant violated the basic principles of the International Atomic Energy Agency, including the prohibition of hitting nuclear facilities, and the prohibition of attacking nuclear power plants with artillery fire or any other firepower. The Ukrainian side is well aware that this approach is very dangerous, but it continues to do so, which raises concerns about whether the Ukrainian side has the relevant support, and all this may lead to disaster. He also said that the IAEA delegation could not visit the nuclear power plant until the Uzbek side stopped the attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

