Theft and Slaughter of Cattle Plagues Manicaragua: Recent Arrests Shed Light on Ongoing Problem

In a shocking incident that has left the community of Manicaragua, Villa Clara in disbelief, a father and his son have been apprehended by the authorities for their involvement in the theft and slaughter of cattle. Identified as Carlos Libán Pérez Sarduy and Lisvany Pérez Fernández, the news of their arrest quickly spread through various social media profiles.

Both individuals have been detained by law enforcement and are now facing charges of stealing and killing a fattening bull owned by local citizen Reinier Rodríguez. According to reports from the official Facebook profile “Fuerza del Pueblo,” the owner of the animals currently resides in the neighboring town of Manacal.

During a search of the suspects’ residence, the police discovered evidence including meat and other materials believed to have been used in the commission of the crimes. Furthermore, it has come to light that the accused have a history of criminal activities, having previously served time in prison for various offenses. Consequently, several residents of the town have described the perpetrators as violent and problematic individuals.

The arrest of Carlos Libán Pérez Sarduy and Lisvany Pérez Fernández has brought a sense of relief to the local community, which has suffered from repeated incidents of theft and animal sacrifice in the past. Horses, cows, pigs, and goats have been reported stolen from residents’ own yards, making this latest incident another unfortunate chapter in an ongoing saga.

Sadly, the saga continues, as yet another individual has been apprehended in Manicaragua for similar offenses. Severino Contrera Rodríguez was recently arrested after a search of his home conducted by the police. The investigation revealed over 150 pounds of beef, along with incriminating tools and stained clothing. It has also been reported that he is suspected of having done the same to six animals from the Basic Cooperative Production Unit “El Abra.”

The persistent theft and slaughter of cattle in the Cuban countryside seem to have no end. While the affected community hopes for stricter measures to combat this issue, they also express concern for the welfare of their livestock and the security of their properties.

As the authorities continue their investigations, the residents of Manicaragua, Villa Clara, must remain vigilant in protecting their valuable assets and supporting efforts to put an end to this never-ending story of cattle theft.

