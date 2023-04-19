by blogsicilia.it – ​​25 seconds ago

A 32-year-old man reported by the Carabinieri of Caltagirone, in the Catania area, because he was held responsible for theft in a property confiscated from the mafia. He allegedly stole fixtures worth around 20,000 euros on the construction site…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Theft in a property confiscated from the mafia, the 32-year-old confesses and has everything found again appeared 25 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.