Theft in Zemun | Info

In the first video, we see a thief who steals not only money, but also an entire cash register with groceries.

Source: Instagram/Printscreen/zemunsk.vesti

The video of the thief who robbed a fast food restaurant in Zemun quickly went viral. As many as three videos of this incident appeared on social networks. In the first video, we see a thief who steals not only money, but also an entire cash register with groceries.

The second video was recorded by a camera in front of the bar. Here the thief can be seen a little more clearly. He wears pants, a green T-shirt, a cap and a purse around his waist. In this video, he looks to see if anyone is there and repeatedly tries to enter the bar. Then he walks away and stands in the dark for a while.

In the third video, we see a man taking what looks like a basket containing a bunch of money. “They are not taking the market seriously,” wrote one of the users of this social network. “The guy came in, came out, there’s no one near the cash register, the workers should pay for the damage,” wrote another.

