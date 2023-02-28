Home World Theft of a bench in Novi Pazar | Info
Theft of a bench in Novi Pazar

Theft of a bench in Novi Pazar

Unknown persons tried to steal a bench from a children’s playground in Novi Pazar.

Source: YouTube/indeksonlineVIDEO

A video of one of the most bizarre thefts was published on the YouTube channel. As you can see on it, thieves tried to steal a bench from a children’s playground in Novi Pazar.

Unknown perpetrators tried to steal the bench on the night between Saturday and Sunday, that is, on the night between February 25 and 26. Thanks to the citizens who chased them, they did not succeed in their plan. The video shows that three people with hoods on their heads tried to steal the bench.


Theft of benches in Novi Pazar
Source: Youtube / indeksonlineVIDEO

Let us remind you that in February 2021, a video appeared on social networks showing how a man from Prijepolje stole a curb from the sidewalk. The man was well prepared for the theft, because during it he took out a spare tire from the trunk so as not to be suspicious to passers-by, and he put a mat on the concrete.

