The city of ADETIKOPE is facing a serious problem of theft stories. Theft perpetrators we’re trying to catch. Unfortunately engaging in the pursuit of a theft author turns out to be a somewhat complex process, given the procedures to which we are subject. Committing to such an approach therefore turns out to be a great investment of time and money. No guarantee of satisfaction. This is how several thefts go unpunished.

Why do people choose another alternative?

There are several thefts that go unpunished. The perpetrators of these thefts roam the wilds because the victims have often dropped the charges, for fear of investing time and money for people who may not be arrested. People therefore have less and less confidence in the police procedure for arresting the perpetrators of theft. As a result people have developed other alternatives that allow them to evade legal police action. Procedures sometimes described as too long and unsatisfactory.

It is with this in mind that some decide to take matters into their own hands and take revenge on themselves by using unorthodox methods.

The public or popular vindictiveness of theft actors

It is an action of collective punishment or revenge carried out by members of a community or society in general. And this very often outside the legal framework. It is a form of mob justice where individuals take the law into their own hands to punish someone they believe has committed a wrongdoing. Most thieves victimized by mob are caught red-handed. We lynch them until law enforcement arrived on the scene. This practice, considered illegal and contrary to the principles of the rule of law, is unfortunately common.

The incineration of the perpetrators of theft

Others opt instead for the cremation of thieves. This is an unorthodox and very cruel method, which consists in literally burning alive a perpetrator of theft. To do this, gasoline and car tires are generally used to burn perpetrators of theft often caught in the act.

Photo credit: Jens Mahnke, via Pexels

Indeed, as soon as people catch a thief red-handed, they start by molesting him by beating him up to a point you can’t even imagine. Then we douse him in gasoline and set him on fire. The cries of pain are unimaginable, but some watch the scene until the thief is silent. After that, the police are called and everyone resumes their daily activities with the satisfaction of having contributed to the arrest of one of many theft actors.

Casting a witchcraft spell on the flight actors

Witchcraft is a practice that involves the use of supernatural powers. To produce magical effects to influence life events in both good and bad ways. It is often associated with belief in mystical forces. Belief in supernatural beings such as spirits, demons or deities. Witchcraft practices vary across cultures and traditions. To make a thief pay, some therefore decide to sell their souls to quack wizards who practice spells the details of which escape my knowledge.

Credit: Pixabay, Via Pexels

This is how novices in witchcraft go to voodoo temples to cast spells on thieves. Some robbery actors are struck down.

But most of the time, victims of robbery who are about to embark on this procedure pass a message often by making people huff in the whole neighborhood. Thus letting it appear or not what they are about to do. This thunder spell is just one of many.

By doing so, those who engage in it feel safe from the laws. Since it’s almost impossible to prove the use of spells in a theft case. And good luck to whoever wants to gather evidence!

My opinion on the subject

Personally, I have always found this practice very cruel and I have often wondered why some resort to it. Today, I believe I have found certain reasons. Of course, this practice is totally contrary to justice. And it seems that the authors of incineration have neither heart, nor sensitivity, nor respect for the laws which protect the human person.

But as someone said: We end up losing all form of humanity when we are the victim of one or more thefts to the point of having risked losing our own life. He who steals is the worst thing there is. A thief is the kind of person who drastically destroys your life. And if he wants to take something from you, he can either kill you if he wants to or save your life.«

There is every reason to believe that some act out of intense anger at what the robbers and their actions do to them, while others act out of revenge.

Credit: Susanne-jutzeler-sujufoto, Via Pexels

It is common to see thieves slit the throat of a third person to steal their device or decapitate their victim. Thefts of motorcycles and laptops are particularly common in the city of Adétikopé in Togo, and the perpetrators of these acts seem to feel no mercy. They are ready to use any means, including violence and murder, to rob and take possession of their victims’ motorcycles. The police and security services do their best to get their hands on these thugs, but often without success, leaving the inhabitants waiting for a favorable outcome.

Unfortunately, we don’t often manage to catch the most violent criminals, those who kill to steal. In the streets there are thieves of all kinds, and they steal relentlessly. There are complaints every day and some are painful. The population is fed up with the long and sometimes costly procedures to arrest a simple thief.

It is for this reason that some people have decided to take matters into their own hands. By proceeding with unorthodox methods to combat the recurring thefts in the city. The people then engage in mob vengeance. Others opt for witchcraft, while others more radical prefer incineration. Although Retribution and cremation are considered contrary to justice. Especially incineration which is considered inhumane. These are violations of fundamental human rights.

Some believe that these thieves will only get out after a few months of their arrest. And will start again by stealing again and again. By hurting people until you get your hands on them. A saying in the EWE language says: A thief who is not dead, never stops stealing« .

In this sense, incineration would be par excellence the one and only means guaranteeing that the thieves disappear forever. Therefore, it would also reduce the frequency of thefts by sending a message. A strong dissuasive message to other thieves.

The cremation of thieves arouses mixed opinions. Proponents of this practice have their solid reasons, while those who oppose it also have theirs. Someone recently expressed: I don’t think I could deter a group of people who are about to burn a thief alive. My only contribution would be to keep young people away from this horrible scene and give them advice: stealing is a bad act. And when the population catches you in the actit is the hell that you will really live. »

Serge Frogtéba BAMA