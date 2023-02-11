Home World Thefts, escapes and atomic girls
World

Thefts, escapes and atomic girls

Thefts, escapes and atomic girls



From the forgotten but always fierce US-NATO wars in the Middle East-North Africa, through neo-atomic Greta Thunberg with Klaus Schwab, to the world of tomorrow seen through the filter of US midterm elections.

At these two links there are two transmissions:

1) My episode “Mondocane” on Byoblu, which talks about the defeat of France in its former African colonies; of the colored and non-colored revolutions in North Africa; of the now forgotten war against Syria, where the US, Israel, Turks and Kurds continue to attack, plunder, occupy territory, steal vital resources and prevent any reconstruction of the battered country; and the new passion for nuclear energy of the ecologist Greta and of the great supranational financial and military powers and what consequences the relaunch of the atom entails for the environment, health, peace.

2) .The Visione TV forum on the intrinsic and extrinsic significance of the US elections for Congress, Senate, House and governorates, in the light of the predictions of a Republican victory, while it is confirmed by the first results of an election that must be counted among the most problematic and pollutable in the world.

Leads Francesco Toscano. In addition to myself, Pino Cabras, Enzo Pennetta, Carlo Tarallo, George Lombardi, Guido Salerno Aletta will participate.

