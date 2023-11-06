Then Gregory, Italian citizenship for the English newborn with an “incurable” disease

06 November 202314:40

Quick meeting and decision of the Council of Ministers, called urgently for the case of the 8-month-old girl suffering from a serious mitochondrial disease. Meloni: “I will do everything possible to defend her life”



The little girl has been hospitalized since birth in the pediatric intensive care unit of Nottingham Queen’s Medical Center. The little girl, born in February, is being treated because she suffers from

mitochondrial wasting syndromea very rare degenerative genetic disease that blocks the normal development of all muscles.

Because Indi Gregory became an Italian citizen The Council of Ministers met at 2.15pm in an urgent session and the session ended in a few minutes, with a “lightning decision” that made Indi Gregory an Italian citizen. The objective was to allow the transfer of the newborn to an Italian hospital, where the shutdown of the machinery that keeps her alive, in particular the assisted ventilation, would be avoided. The Council of Ministers granted citizenship to the little girl on the basis of article 9 paragraph 2 of law 5 February 1992, n. 91, “in consideration of the exceptional interest for the national community in ensuring further therapeutic developments for the minor”. According to leading sources, the Italian government had been carrying out the negotiations for several weeks in a climate of maximum confidentiality.

What the British High Court decided about Indi Gregory Lawyers representing the little girl’s parents had asked the British High Court judge to authorize Indi’s transfer to Rome to receive treatment that they said could prolong the child’s life. According to the British NHS healthcare system, the severity of the disease, however, marks an incurable condition. The English judge had previously authorized doctors to withdraw life support for the little girl, saying the medical evidence was “unanimous and clear”. According to the doctors, Indi is in fact dying and the treatments are useless and only cause her suffering, without giving her any hope. “There is nothing to suggest that Indi Gregory’s prognosis would be positively changed by treatment at the Italian hospital,” Judge Peel said.

The other cases of incurable newborns: from Charlie Gard to Archie Indi’s case follows that of other children, such as those of Charlie Gardby Alfie Evans o Archie Battersbee. For them, British justice ordered the suspension of vital treatments. The sentences were pronounced following “the best interest for the minor”, as the separation from the machines is “aimed at sparing the patient unnecessary pain and suffering”.

Indi’s father: “Hope and trust in humanity from Italy” Now the real race against time to save little Indi’s life begins. “My heart fills with joy because the Italians have given me and my wife Claire hope and faith in humanity. The Italians have shown care in a loving and supportive way. I only wish it was the same in the UK,” commented the baby’s father, Dean Gregory. Together with Indi’s mother, the man had launched an appeal, supported by “pro life” associations, for the stoppage of treatments to be averted and for them to be allowed to transfer their daughter to Rome. Italian law, as is known, prevents any form of euthanasia.

Indi’s family lawyer is Simone Pillon “A huge thank you to the Italian government, to President Giorgia Meloni, to all the ministers and to the entire Italian people on behalf of Indi Gregory’s family. Now working to remove the remaining obstacles and bring her to Rome soon”, declared Simone Pillon, former senator of the League and lawyer of the family of the English newborn.

Meloni: “I will do everything possible to defend his life” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also intervened on the matter. “They say there isn’t much hope for little Indi, but until the end I will do what I can to defend her life. And to defend the right of her mother and father to do everything they can for her.”

