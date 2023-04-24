then he returns home and kills himself. Meri Zorz is safe

Access the Premium article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

She had been assisting him for a few weeks for matters related to her father’s inheritance and probably because of this practice she was stabbed. Drama in Oderzo, in the province of Treviso, this morning. Around ten o’clock in her law office, the lawyer Meri Zorz, born in 1972, met her client – a 52-year-old Italian, Giuseppe Silvestrini – who at one point brandishing a weapon (not yet found) hit her.

The investigations

The woman defended herself while the man – a nurse – escaped. The carabinieri of the Conegliano company arrived on the spot, under the direction of the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office and the 118 personnel. The lawyer was transferred to the Oderzo hospital, fortunately not in danger of life, while her attacker, a few hours later he was found hanged in a family cottage. He committed suicide.

Investigations are underway to trace the motive for the attack. According to a first hypothesis, the nurse, unmarried and without precedent, who has two brothers, would not have agreed on how to divide up the inheritance of his elderly father, who died a month ago. Matters of interest and probably this morning the lawyer would have made him aware of the wishes of his relatives. Hence, perhaps, the discussions which then culminated in the stabbing of the lawyer.

The newsagent: «He only told me “I was stabbed”»

“I was stabbed by a client”, these are the words that the lawyer would have said to the newsagent she turned to for help, the same witness who alerted the emergency services.

As reported by the Gazzettino, the professional took refuge in the Marino Bergamo newsstand after fleeing her studio and running down the stairs. The newsagent noticed her hand was bleeding.

«I saw the lawyer who came inside my kiosk, bloodied, screaming for help. That’s all-he explains shaken-I rescued her, I sat her on the steps and called for help. She had a hand that was bleeding a lot, then she asked me to see if she had any other wounds but I didn’t see any. She got so scared. She explained that she was stabbed. She was in shock, she was about to pass out. I was scared too. She was very agitated. The carabinieri made various observations and asked me what I had seen, but I did not notice the client running away».

