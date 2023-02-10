Theo Rose has revealed the name of her and Anghel Damian’s baby boy. The Pro Tv star also confessed that she has fewer emotions than her partner, Anghel Damian being on the verge of fainting every time they go for periodic check-ups.

“We have 4 months left. There was a lot, little is left. i feel ok I didn’t do anything, we’ll start in a month. I’m not in a hurry. I’m also waiting for the baby to say what he thinks. I tell you, I have no secrets: Sasha Ioan. It’s hard to live, I mean it’s not easy to be a pregnant woman.

You also think after the birth, if you will be a suitable mother, if you will love him enough, if you will be good, how you will manage, what he will learn from you. I’m not saying anymore. All kinds of thoughts come to me. Angel more than me. Anghel faints, his heart skips a beat at every check-up, at every warning from the doctor. That all kinds of unforeseen situations arise”, Theo Rose confessed to the journalists from PRO FM.

Photo source: Instagram