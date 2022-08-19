As the new coronavirus continues to rage, monkeypox continues to spread around the world . According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 35,000 monkeypox cases have now been reported in 92 countries, a 20% increase from last week, with almost all cases in Europe and the Americas. The global death toll has reached 12. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the vast majority of patients were still gay or bisexual men. Global availability of the monkeypox vaccine remains limited, and there is little data on its effectiveness in the current outbreak, he said.

The monkeypox vaccine is produced by Danish vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic A/S, known as Jynneos in the US and Imvanex in Europe.

“We remain concerned that the unequal access to vaccines we have seen during the coronavirus pandemic will recur and the poorest will continue to fall behind,” he said.

Vaccines are not 100% effective

Dr Rosamund Lewis, WHO’s technical lead on monkeypox, said that despite limited data on the vaccine‘s effectiveness, there have been reports of breakthrough cases in which people who were vaccinated after exposure to the virus remained ill, and who were vaccinated as a preventive measure. .

The monkeypox vaccine can be given after exposure to reduce the risk of serious illness or before exposure to reduce the risk of infection.

“We knew from the start that this vaccine was not going to be a panacea, it wouldn’t meet all the expectations of it, and we didn’t have solid efficacy data,” Lewis added.

She also said the reports were not surprising, but underscored the importance of individuals taking other precautions, such as reducing the number of their sexual partners and avoiding casual sex during the current pandemic. It’s also important for people to know that their immune systems won’t peak until two weeks after the second injection, she said.

“People do have to wait until the vaccine generates the maximum immune response, but we don’t yet know what the overall effect will be.” She added, “The fact that we are starting to see some breakthrough cases is also very important information because it tells us , vaccines are not 100% effective in any given situation.”

According to a small study in the 1980s, the smallpox vaccine available at the time was 85 percent effective against monkeypox. Jynneos was approved in the U.S. in 2019 to treat smallpox and monkeypox in the same viral family.