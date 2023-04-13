Loading player

For some years the so-called have been very strong among Chinese girls otome, video games that encourage female players to develop romantic relationships with beautiful and charming protagonists. Girls who are passionate about otome they are said dream girls (“girls of dreams” in English) and during the strict and frequent lockdowns imposed in China to limit the circulation of the coronavirus, since it is very difficult to meet and date someone in the flesh, their number has increased. Some even spend thousands of dollars yuan – hundreds of euros – to unlock levels and progress the virtual relationship.

Now that the restrictions have been eased and in China it is possible to meet in person again, many girls have begun to pay cosplayers – that is, people who dress up as imaginary characters from video games, TV series and comics – to dress up as the protagonist Of their otome favorite and spend a day with them. Second Sixth Tonethe digital magazine in English dedicated to Chinese culture on the internet that told it, is a phenomenon that says a lot about the effects of the strict Chinese lockdowns on people, and especially on young women.

In recent months, many photos and videos of girls engaged in a date with their “virtual boyfriends” – interpreted, in fact, by people dressed up like these characters – have been widely shared and commented on Chinese social networks: on the Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin , the hashtag dedicated to this phenomenon, #coscommission (which comes from “cosplay commission”, “cosplay commissioned”), is followed by millions of people. In most cases, cosplayers are girls who play male characters at the request of other girls.

– Read also: Who invented cosplay

«The public’s reaction is a mixture of curiosity and ridicule, but there are also those who have done some self-examination. Because even if it looks like a plot from the sci-fi series Black Mirrorthe cos commission they are not caused by the arrival of cutting-edge technology. For many, they rather reflect much deeper social issues: the fact that gender relations in China are unbalanced, and that years of lockdown due to the pandemic have caused great isolation among young girls”, explains journalist Wu Peiyue on Sixth Tone.

The high demand for cosplayers willing to play characters from the otome it has resulted in a small but organized ecosystem of ads to connect supply and demand. These ads are published on e-commerce sites and social platforms such as Douyin and Xiaohongshu: inside them you specify which character the cosplayer should play, if you are looking for someone who is willing to kiss during the date or not, and the budget disposition. Once the meeting is arranged, it’s dream girls to pay for all the activities carried out during the appointment, from meals and cocktails to any visits to museums or amusement parks. The cosplayers usually charge between 100 and 200 yuan (ie between 15 and 25 euros) per hour, but there are also those who do it just for fun and don’t charge.

The dream girls they say they tend to be enthusiastic about the experience: in an interview for Sixth Toneone said she was delighted to be able to feel as if her beloved Zuo Ran, a character from the video game Tears of Themis, was really next to her. “I really felt her presence traveling from two dimensions to reality,” she commented. «The cosplayer was able to offer a realistic and tangible experience».

In China, the dream girls they are largely mocked and described as lonely and a little sad girls, unable to find a real relationship. As Wu Peiyue reports, however, “members of this subculture argue that they simply prefer their virtual boyfriends to men in real life”.

“As elsewhere, many women in China find real-life relationships can be disappointing and sometimes dangerous. Pressure to conform to traditional gender roles within relationships remains strong in many parts of the country, especially in rural areas. There has also been a spate of high-profile incidents involving violence against women in recent months,” writes the journalist. According to Wu Peiyue, it is no coincidence that commissioned cosplayers are often women; in fact, customers tend to trust them more and prefer a female environment for their appointments, even if the cosplayers play male characters.