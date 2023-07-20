There are many records of US people being arrested in North Korea

On Tuesday, July 18, a 23-year-old US soldier, Travis T. King, entered North Korea without authorization by crossing the border line that has separated the country from South Korea since 1953. King was participating in a guided tour of the Joint Security Area – the only point where the armies of the two Koreas are in direct contact – when, for reasons yet to be clarified, he voluntarily crossed the border. The soldier is at the moment inmate in North Korea.

It’s not the first time that a US citizen crosses the border illegally or is detained in North Korea. The cases of deliberate crossing mainly involve extravagant characters, soldiers but also tourists, motivated to go to North Korea for various reasons: the fascination of visiting a country of which we know very little, religious proselytism or the rejection of the Western way of life. In other cases, the North Korean regime has arrested and detained US citizens accused of violating the law.

Charles Jenkins, a sergeant in the US Army, was serving in South Korea when he defected to North Korea in 1965 at the age of 24. He later said that he had drunk ten beers that day because he was stressed by the routine of border patrol, and that he was scared that they might send him to fight in Vietnam. Kim Il-sung’s dictatorial regime exploited his story for propaganda purposes: Jenkins became something of a celebrity, as a Western citizen who had preferred to go and live in North Korea.

His forced participation in the film also contributed to increasing his fame Unsung Heroes (1978). A twenty-hour film that tells the party’s perspective on the Korean War through the story of a North Korean spy sent to Seoul. Jenkins plays the villain: Dr. Kelton, a CIA official, capitalist, warmonger and mastermind of the Korean War. Jenkins was not the only US citizen to appear in the film: in the 1960s other soldiers had deserted and fled to North Korea including James J. Dresnok, who tired of his life decided to flee and remained in the country until his death in 2016. His story is told in a 2006 British documentary, Crossing the Line.

Jenkins’ life in North Korea was heavily controlled and determined by the party: he had to learn the language, read party books, and was subjected to physical and mental torture. In 1980 the regime forced him to teach English to a Japanese girl, Hitomi Soga, kidnapped by North Korean agents to make her a spy. The party pressed Jenkins to marry Soga, and the couple also had two children.

In 2002, under pressure from the Japanese government, Soga and his children were allowed to return to Japan, while Jenkins was only allowed to leave the country in 2004. Upon arrival in Japan, he was dishonorably discharged from the US military and sentenced to 25 days in prison. Once released he went to live with his family on Sado Island off the west coast of Japan, the place where his wife Soga had been kidnapped. In 2008, he wrote a book about his experience titled him The Reluctant Communist: My Desertion, Court-Martial, and Forty-Year Imprisonment in North Korea. Among other things, he said that in North Korea he suffered from hunger and cold, because his house was often not heated and food was rationed. He died in Japan in 2017.

Jeffrey Fowle, an American citizen originally from Miamisburg, Ohio, was 56 years old when he was arrested and jailed for leaving a Bible in a club in the port city of Chongjin, North Korea, where possession or distribution of the Bible is severely punished. Although the North Korean constitution guarantees religious freedom, Christians are subject to severe restrictive measures. In fact, evangelization undermines the foundations of party ideology, which promotes the cult of personality: leader Kim Jong-un, like his father and grandfather, have an almost divine status.

Fowle had gone to North Korea for a ten-day group vacation with other people. During the last few days he left a bilingual (English-Korean) copy of the Bible in the bathroom of the place where they were having dinner. Among the pages were also personal information about him, such as his name, telephone number and family photos. The Bible was later found by a cleaner who turned it over to the authorities. The following day Fowle was arrested, and he justified himself by saying that the Bible had accidentally dropped him.

Ohio’s local press tale that Fowle attended church and a Bible reading club, but was not a missionary. However, his traveling companions added that on the evening of the dinner Fowle had confessed to him that he had intentionally left the Bible so that other people could read it. It was set free in October 2014, after six months in prison. The negotiations were brokered by the Swedish government, since the United States does not have formal diplomatic relations with North Korea.

A month later, in November 2014, another American citizen was released, Matthew Miller, a 24-year-old Californian who had entered North Korea eight months earlier on an organized tourist trip. Once he landed in Pyongyang, Miller snatched his visa. Airport officials urged him to fly out of the country, but Miller refused, instead seeking political asylum from the North Korean government. He was arrested, detained and subsequently sentenced to six years of hard labor on charges of violating the laws on tourism and the aggravating circumstance of espionage. While in detention he was allowed to give some interviews (with questions and answers agreed with the party) to international media come CNN. Miller did not say much about the reasons for his actions, but he did say that he had arrived in North Korea with the intention of violating the country’s laws and apologized to the government for this.

Before leaving Miller had tried to erase a lot of information about his past and his family: at the travel agency with which he had gone to North Korea, for example, he had left false emergency contacts. In time emerged that he had spent time in South Korea, where he taught English posing as a Briton named Preston Somerset. Miller had probably violated North Korean law to stay longer in North Korea and thus learn about the real situation in the country. Furthermore, during his show trial in North Korea, it was disclosed that at the time of his arrest Miller was carrying a notebook in which he claimed to be involved with WikiLeaks and that he had attempted to access South Korean military secrets. This was not true, but it was never clarified whether Miller had written those things in the notebook to get himself arrested or whether it was North Korea who invented this story to present it as more valuable and important than it was.

Miller managed to return to the United States in November 2014. In September of the same year, interviewed by CNN, had said that his situation in North Korea was very serious and that for this reason he had written letters to US politicians to draw attention to his case and ask for help. According to New Yorker Miller’s release returned within a strategy of the North Korean regime, already used in the past, which used these cases as a pretext to force the United States to deal with the North Korean government and show its strength in managing diplomatic relations with the West. This is what happened in 2009 and 2010, when the regime asked – and obtained – that only with the visit of a US president would it be possible to free American prisoners (the Obama administration first sent Bill Clinton and then Jimmy Carter, two former presidents).

One of the last US citizens detained in North Korea was Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old student at the University of Virginia. Warmbier arrived in the country with other tourists in January 2016 on a guided tour. He was arrested for attempting to steal a propaganda poster from the hotel where he was staying. In March 2016, he was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment and forced labor.

Warmbier’s case was particularly striking due to the inconsistency of the crime he was accused of and because he was clearly tortured during his imprisonment. In fact, after about a year of imprisonment, the North Korean government reported that Warmbier was in a coma: no explanations were given as to his causes, but only negotiations were started for his release. Warmbier returned to the US in 2017. A top US official he reported that he had suffered severe brain trauma and that he said he had been repeatedly beaten during his captivity. He died six days after his return, when his parents agreed to disable the machines that kept him alive.

