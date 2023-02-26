Home World There are more and more single people today because of adult movies | Magazine
Discovered why there are more and more single people today!

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

A new study revealed that six out of 10 men are lonely, and there is a special reason why. It turns out that men of a certain age would rather watch adult movies than meet new people.

According to a survey conducted by the Pev Research Center, 63% of men under the age of 30 are currently single, up from 51% in 2019.

It is believed that the increase in the number of single men is the result of the influence of social networks and the fact that young men watch a lot of explicit content on the Internet. Psychologist Fred Rabinovic said that young men watch a lot of porn and focus on their own needs without wanting to socialize and go out.

Only half of single men admitted that they were “looking for a committed relationship or casual dates,” which is down significantly from four years ago.

New York University psychology professor Niobe Vai even told the media that we are in a “connection crisis” and claimed that the ways in which we disconnect from each other is getting worse. A study found that 34% of women under the age of 30 are single, which is only a slight increase compared to the period before the corona virus pandemic. Also, he claims that the interests of some women are changing, because men in the same age group are considered less desirable to certain ladies.

But the sad thing that comes out of all this is that recent studies indicate that they are men now much lonelier than women in general. During the early 1990s, about 55% of men were said to have at least six close friends, but that number has dropped to two.

