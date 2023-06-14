There are no children among the injured in the school Info

The mayor of Lukavac, Edin Delić, spoke about the shooting in the elementary school that happened this morning in this city.

Source: RTV Lukavac/Printscreen/Facebook/Printscreen/Edin Delic

As Delic points out, no children were injured in the shooting. However, there are more wounded, in addition to one teacher who was shot in the neck and is currently undergoing surgery in a hospital in Tuzla.

“At the elementary school in Lukavac, there is a shooting in the school. There are injured people. There are no children among them, so I am asking parents to control the panic,” Delić said regarding the gruesome tragedy that befell that town.

He said that this is a difficult day for all residents.

“The perpetrator is a minor child and was immediately arrested“, Delić said.

As confirmed for Klix.ba, the shooting took place this morning around nine o’clock, and the police found the weapon used in the attack.

The police have not yet disclosed the details of the case, stating that operational information is being collected from the field.

(MONDO/Klix.ba)