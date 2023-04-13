(Original title: There are rumors on the Japanese Internet that “the crashed helicopter was shot down by a Chinese warship”, and the Ministry of Defense of Japan refuted the rumors)

[Global Network Report]A helicopter of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force crashed near Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture on the afternoon of the 6th. The Self-Defense Force confirmed later in the day that the aircraft was carrying Yuichi Sakamoto, head of the 8th Division of the Ground Self-Defense Force. As of the 11th, none of the 10 people has been found. Recently, on the Japanese Internet, there has been an absurd claim that the crashed helicopter was shot down by a Chinese warship. According to Japan’s “Mainichi Shimbun”, a senior official of the Ministry of Defense responded on the 11th that there was no connection between the Chinese warship and the helicopter accident. Tokyo Broadcasting Corporation (TBS) also quoted experts as reporting on the 11th that such rumors are not credible.

Photos of the recovered parts of the crashed helicopter previously released by the Japanese side.Picture from Japanese media

According to the observation of a reporter from the World Wide Web, after the news of the disappearance of the helicopter was exposed by the Japanese media on the 6th, the so-called “helicopter was attacked by the Chinese side” began to appear on the Japanese Internet. Later on the 6th, a number of Japanese media quoted the Ministry of Defense of Japan’s Ministry of Defense’s report that day, saying that “Chinese naval ships passed through the Miyako Strait”, and then the statement that “the helicopter was shot down by a Chinese warship” was further spread on the Japanese Internet. .

According to the news released on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Japan’s Ministry of Defense’s Integrated Staff Supervision Department on the 6th, the Japanese Self-Defense Force discovered that the Chinese ship passing through the Miyako Strait was actually an electronic reconnaissance ship. In addition, in another notification, the Integrated Staff and Supervision Department stated that the Self-Defense Forces also discovered a Chinese navy frigate sailing in the waters about 80 kilometers west of the Diaoyu Islands on the 6th. “Mainichi Shimbun” stated that Yamato Taro, head of the Integrated Staff and Supervision Department, responded at a meeting of the Senate Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on the 11th that there was a “very long gap” between the time period when Chinese naval ships sailed in the above-mentioned waters and the time period when the helicopter accident occurred. time”, “there is no confirmed connection between the two”.

According to the report, Yamato Taro said that the above-mentioned Chinese ships sailed in the early morning of the 6th, and the accident occurred in the afternoon of the 6th. On the other hand, Yamato Taro also claimed that the Integrated Staff and Supervision Department “monitored China‘s military movements in the sea and airspace around Japan 24 hours a day.”

In addition, TBS also reported on the 11th that “speculation” that “the helicopter was attacked by China and fell” appeared one after another on the Japanese Internet. According to the report, for this unprovoked statement, the former Director of the Eastern Ground Self-Defense Force Koichi Isobe commented, “It is basically impossible to be attacked by missiles. Judging from the recovered helicopter parts, there is no heat or burnt situation. , and there were islanders diving nearby at that time, if they were really attacked, they would definitely be aware of it immediately.”

Regarding the statement that “the failure of the helicopter was caused by electronic warfare equipment”, Isobe said, “There is currently no technology that can shoot down large multi-purpose helicopters with lasers.” According to the report, regarding the situation where groundless speculation is widely circulated, Isobe also appealed, “Using unfounded remarks will make the situation more complicated. It should not be done.”

related news

The head of the Japanese division was suspected of taking the plane to spy on the “Shandong ship” when the plane crashed and lost contact

According to the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) report on April 7, a “Black Hawk” helicopter of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force crashed on April 6, and the wreckage may have fallen to the bottom of the sea.

NHK report screenshot

NHK disclosed that there were 10 crew members on board the helicopter, eight of whom held high-ranking positions in the Self-Defense Forces. Five of them are core members of the Eighth Division Command of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, including Yuichi Sakamoto, the commander of the division. As of press time, although some eyewitnesses claimed to have found the remains of the suspected victims, the search and rescue personnel have not yet found the remains.

The Chinese website of Japan’s Kyodo News refers to Yuichi Sakamoto’s title as “General”. According to domestic media analysis, Yuichi Sakamoto’s position is equivalent to that of a lieutenant general in the army.

Why is it called “Lu Jiang”, or “equivalent”?

From Xiaoyin’s point of view, there is a very simple truth——

The Japanese Self-Defense Forces are not an army, so division commanders of the Self-Defense Forces should not have official military ranks! As for Yuichi Sakamoto, he is not a “flower of a famous general”.

01

The “Black Hawk” fell, and the head of Yuichi Sakamoto’s division could not be found, and he was probably dead. This is of course unfortunate for him personally.After all, he was born in 1967 and just assumed his current position on March 30. If you are in an official position, you will never be able to go home before your butt is hot. As a senior officer of the Self-Defense Forces, it is unfortunate that he died not in a battle, but in a helicopter crash.

Sakamoto Yuichi has just served as the head of the Eighth Division of the Self-Defense Forces Picture: Twitter of the Eighth Division of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces

Kyodo News reported that on April 6, the “Black Hawk” helicopter carrying Yuichi Sakamoto and his party was flying according to the scheduled route before disappearing from the radar. From takeoff to radar disappearance, the total time is about 10 minutes. Especially 2 minutes before the helicopter disappeared, it was still communicating with the airport air traffic control.

Xiaoyin wants to say that since the beginning of this year, there have been many “Black Hawk” crashes. For example, on March 29 local time, the Fort Campbell military base in Kentucky, USA announced that two US “Black Hawk” helicopters collided, causing the helicopter to crash and at least nine people were killed.

The US military’s “Black Hawk” collision this time is quite bizarre. How to fly so that two helicopters collide together? Is the U.S. military practicing some new tactics? This point has to be guarded against! It should also be our focus.

The scene of the collision of two U.S. “Black Hawk” planes searched for pictures:Fox News

Looking at the “Black Hawk” of the Japanese Self-Defense Force, it seems that they did not collide with anyone.

What task is this performing? Will it fall into the sea?

Judging from the flight direction of Yuichi Sakamoto and his party, the “Black Hawk” disappeared from the radar near Miyako Island in the Ryukyu Islands that day.

No wonder some netizens—whether Chinese or Japanese—are speculating whether Yuichi Sakamoto is riding the “Black Hawk” with a mission this time? Is it spying on the formation of the “Shandong” aircraft carrier of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army?

02

Indeed, the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force reported that on April 5, the “Shandong” aircraft carrier formation was discovered south of Hateruma Island in Okinawa Prefecture. The Ministry of Defense of Japan’s Integrated Staff and Supervision Department also stated that the “Shandong” aircraft carrier and two escort ships entered the Pacific Ocean on the afternoon of April 5 to start training in the open sea.

The “Shandong” aircraft carrier photographed by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces on April 5

According to the Ministry of Defense of Japan, this is the first time that the Japanese Self-Defense Force discovered that the “Shandong” entered the Pacific Ocean, and the Maritime Self-Defense Force dispatched the destroyer “Sawagiri” to monitor the Shandong ship carrier formation. From the pictures distributed by the Ministry of Defense of Japan, it can be seen that various fighters are parked on the deck of the Shandong ship, including a large number of J-15 carrier-based fighter jets and Z-18 and Z-9 helicopters.

In Xiaoyin’s view, it would not be surprising if the “Shandong” aircraft carrier went out for exercises in the Pacific. Regardless of the fact that April 5 was the time when Tsai Ing-wen, the leader of the Taiwan region who was “transiting” in the United States, met with the Speaker of the US Congress, McCarthy—the public opinion on the island is speculating whether the “Shandong”‘s dispatch this time will have a deterrent effect. The meaning of “Taiwan independence” means that since the delivery of the domestic aircraft carrier “Shandong”, it is indeed time to go out to the sea for training, right?

After all, an aircraft carrier is not an otaku!

Since China develops aircraft carriers and builds domestically-made aircraft carriers, it will of course send them to distant seas for training. It is precisely because of this that of course it will cross the various straits of the first island chain.

It is best for Japan to rest assured, to watch and stay honestly, and not to wishful thinking about another war with the eastern powers. Japan can’t stand the toss!

If Sakamoto Yuichi really took his own life to spy on the “Shandong”, it would definitely not count!

03

After the incident of the Japanese “Black Hawk” falling, Xiaoyin suddenly thought of one thing——

In July 1937, the “North China Garrison Army” of the old Japanese army stationed in China at that time claimed that a soldier named Shimura Kikujiro disappeared, which triggered the July 7th Incident. China also had to carry out a full-scale war of resistance.

After the July 7th Incident, the Japanese army captured Lugou Bridge

But it was later found out, where did Shimura Kikujiro go? It turned out that the Japanese army returned to the team 20 minutes after the exchange of fire between the Japanese army and the Chinese army. In these 20 minutes, he had a “physiological need” and had to disappear!

What “physiological needs”? There is a saying that it is diarrhea. Another way of saying it is a complete hoax.

But in any case, in July 1937, the Japanese army was able to conduct exercises in the hinterland of China, and even claimed that people were missing during the exercise, and directly attacked the Chinese defenders in Wanping City!

What about now? This is no longer the case!

When various speculations came out, the Japanese government immediately came out to “clarify”. The Ground Self-Defense Force stated that the fall of the “Black Hawk” may be related to airframe failures, control errors, etc., and has nothing to do with the weather conditions of the day.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasuichi Hamada said at a press conference after the cabinet meeting on the morning of April 7 that he would continue to do his best to search for the 10 missing people, including Yuichi Sakamoto. As for “it is related to looking at the Chinese aircraft carrier”, the Japanese government will naturally say “nothing”.

The door of the “Black Hawk” floating on the sea released by the website of the Taiwan media “China Times”

Comparing the two, I am very moved!

Now, it seems that with the courage of Japan, he dare not blame China for the crash of the “Black Hawk”! This is quite a feeling of changing the world! The past of the “July 7th Incident” is reminiscent. It is not a lie that our generation should strive for self-improvement!