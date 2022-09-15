Italy is there, in the American dossier on Russian corruption in the world. And it could not have been otherwise, considering the relations with Moscow built in recent decades by several relevant parties. It is no secret, moreover, that forces such as Lega or M5S are openly holding back sanctions against Russia and arms against Ukraine.

This was confirmed to Repubblica by a very authoritative source, with direct knowledge of the facts, who discussed it with the heads of the State Department.