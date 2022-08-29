There are still strong rainfalls in the Sichuan Basin, Shaanxi and other places, and there are still high temperatures in Jiangnan, South China and other places

1. Weather

1. Domestic situation

Strong rainfall occurred in parts of the Sichuan Basin, Shaanxi, Shandong, Fujian and other places:Yesterday, parts of the western and northern Sichuan Basin, central and southern Shaanxi, southern Shanxi, southern Hebei, northwestern and eastern Henan, central Shandong, southwestern Hubei, eastern Jiangxi, Fujian, western Taiwan Island, and central and northeastern Yunnan appeared. Heavy rain or heavy rain, Sichuan Guangyuan, Nanchong, Mianyang and Chengdu, Hubei Enshi, Fujian Ningde, Yunnan Zhaotong and other local heavy rain (100-188 mm), the maximum hourly rainfall in the above areas is 30-87 mm.

High temperatures above 37°C occurred in parts of the eastern Sichuan Basin, central and southern Hunan, central and southern Jiangxi, and northern Guangdong, and 40 to 41.9°C in southwestern Chongqing, Luzhou, Sichuan, Zunyi, Guizhou, Yongzhou and Hengyang, Hunan, and Ji’an, Jiangxi.

2. Live abroad

Indochina Peninsula Southern United StatesStrong precipitation: Moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain or heavy rain in Indian Peninsula, Pakistan, Indo-China Peninsula, Southeast Asia, Far East, Central Europe, Eastern Southern Europe, West Africa, Northern Central Africa, Northern East Africa, Alaska, Southern United States, Mexico, Northern South America, etc. , accompanied by strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

High temperatures continue in West Asia, North Africa, the western United States and other places: High temperature weather above 35°C occurred in West Asia, North Africa, central Africa, western southern Europe, western United States, northern Mexico, central Brazil, and central South America. The daily maximum temperature in North Africa, the western United States and other places reached 38 to 42 °C, and the local temperature exceeded 44 °C.

Second, the key weather forecast

1、Domestic key weather

(1) Sichuan BasinThere is still heavy rainfall in Shaanxi and other places

It is expected that from 08:00 on August 29 to 08:00 on August 30, there will be heavy rain or heavy rain in southern Shaanxi, eastern and southwestern Sichuan Basin, western and northern Chongqing, central and western Henan, southern Shandong, and central and northern Jiangsu. Among them, southeastern Shaanxi There were heavy rainstorms (100-190 mm) in parts of the Sichuan Basin, northeastern Sichuan Basin, and northwestern Chongqing (see Figure 1). Some of the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation (the maximum hourly rainfall is 30-50 mm, and the local area can exceed 60 mm), and there are local strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue rainstorm warning at 06:00 on August 29.

figure 1 National heavy rainfall forecast map (8moon29Day 08Time-30 days 08Time)

In addition, around September 3, there will be light to moderate rain and local heavy rain in eastern Qinghai, southern Gansu, southern Shaanxi, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, and Yunnan.

(2) There are still high temperatures in Jiangnan, South China and other places

In the next two days, there will still be high temperature weather in Jiangnan, South China and other places. It is expected that during the day on August 29, there will be 35-39 ℃ high temperature weather in central and southern Chongqing, eastern Guizhou, southeastern Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, central and western Zhejiang, most of Fujian, central and northern Guangdong, and most of Guangxi. Among them, Hunan Local areas in central and southern Jiangxi, central and southern Jiangxi and other places can reach above 40 °C (see Figure 2) 。The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature yellow warning at 06:00 on August 29.

Affected by rainfall and cold air, the high temperature weather in Sichuan and Chongqing subsided from the 29th; on the 31st, the continuous high temperature weather process in the southern region ended.

figure 2 National high temperature drop area forecast map (8moon29Day08Time-20Time)

2. Foreign key weather

(1 ) High temperature continues in West Asia, western United States and other places

In the next three days, the Arabian Peninsula, the Mesopotamian Plain, the southern part of the Iranian Plateau, North Africa, the western United States, central Brazil, and central South America will have high temperature weather above 35°C, with the highest daily temperature in parts of West Asia and North Africa. The temperature exceeds 42°C.

(2 ) Strong precipitation on the Korean peninsula, Canada and other places

In the next three days, Indian Peninsula, Indochina Peninsula, Greater Sunda Islands, New Guinea Island, Korean Peninsula, Northern Western Siberia, Central Siberia, Central Europe, Eastern Europe, Canada, Eastern Central America, Mexico, Northern and Northwestern South America, Eastern Australia , West Africa, northern Central Africa and other places have moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain, and some of the above areas are accompanied by strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on August 29th to 08:00 on the 30th,Southern Shaanxi, central and northern Sichuan Basin and eastern Sichuan Plateau, most of Chongqing, western Hubei, central and western Henan, southern Shandong, central and northern Jiangsu, southern Anhui, central and southern Jiangxi, northern Guangdong, southwestern Yunnan, northeastern and southern Qinghai, There are moderate to heavy rains in southeastern Tibet and other places. Among them, there are heavy rains or heavy rains (100-190 mm) in parts of southern Shaanxi, northeastern and southwestern Sichuan Basin, northwestern Chongqing, and eastern Jiangsu. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia and other places (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on August 29 – 08:00 on August 30)

From 08:00 on August 30th to 08:00 on the 31st,Parts of southeastern Shaanxi, northeastern Sichuan and western Sichuan Plateau, northern and eastern Chongqing, western Hubei, southwestern Henan, northern Anhui, northern Jiangsu, northern Zhejiang, central and southern Jiangxi, central and western Guangdong, eastern Guangxi, and southeastern Tibet Moderate to heavy rain (25-45 mm) in the area. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 5 in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on August 30th – 08:00 on August 31st)

From 08:00 on August 31st to 08:00 on September 1st,There are moderate rains and local heavy rains (25-40 mm) in parts of central Heilongjiang, northern Chongqing, central and northern Fujian, southern Guangdong, southern Guangxi, southern and northern Yunnan, southern Sichuan, northern Sichuan plateau, and eastern Tibet. There are 4-5 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Liaodong Peninsula and other places (see Figure 5).

Figure 5 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on August 31st – 08:00 on September 1st)

4. Influence and Concern

1. Pay attention to the process of heavy rainfall in Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Henan and other places, prevent secondary disasters that may be caused by local heavy rainfall and strong convective weather, and pay attention to the abrupt changes in droughts and floods and the impact of continuous rainfall;

2. Pay attention to the trend and impact of drought in the Sichuan Basin to the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River;

3. Pay attention to the development trend of typhoon “Xuanlannuo” and the impact of wind and rain.

Make:Kong Qi Yu Chao Zhang Bo Issued by Liu Lu: Fu Guerlain

[

责编：杨煜 ]