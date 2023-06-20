there are still undisclosed First Party titles for 2024

The recent Xbox Games Showcase has left everyone amazed by the amount of titoli First Party shown by Microsoft, as many as 9, many of which will be released between now and the end of 2024. But, despite this, this does not seem to be all that Xbox will have to offer us next year.

In an interview with the Japanese magazine Famitsu, in fact, the head of Xbox Phil Spencer Indeed, he stated: “About the our first-party line-up for next yearwe have already revealed some games and there are others that have not yet been announced.“

It therefore seems that further surprises are expected, in what promises to be one of the richest periods ever for Xbox. Keep an eye out for upcoming events – gamescom (August 22-27), Tokyo Game Show (September 21-24) e The Game Awards (December) – because it is possible that in one or more of these new revelations will be made!

MX Video – Xbox Series X | S

