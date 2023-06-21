There had long been doubts and skepticism about the company of the missing submarine

The Titan submersible, which has been missing in the North Atlantic since the morning of Sunday June 18 with five people on board, is very different from most vessels designed to move in the depths of the sea. OceanGate, the US company that produced it, considers it “the lightest and cheapest deep-sea submarine ever made”: its hull is made with a mix of carbon fiber and titanium, and it is a very less heavy than classic submarines, mainly made with sturdier materials such as steel or titanium. Furthermore, contrary to what happens for most submarines, OceanGate has never wanted to submit it to certification, a process which in the United States is not mandatory for private boats but which is highly recommended to avoid the many risks that accompany exploration submarines, as well as to ensure the safety of the crew.

According to OceanGate, the very fact that the Titan was so advanced and different from all other submarines made it impossible to certify. In light of the efforts to search for the Titan, however, the fact has emerged that the company had long since been made aware of the risks it ranand had decided to ignore them and focus on choices that significantly reduced transport operating costs, making the submarine “an economically attractive option for those who want to explore the depths of the sea”.

In particular, pilot and diver David Lochridge, who was hired by OceanGate in May 2015 as an independent contractor and then promoted to director of maritime operations, said in 2018 that he was fired “for raising critical safety issues concerning the experimental project and untested “Titan”». In a lawsuit OceanGate filed against Lochridge in 2018 for breach of confidentiality agreements, it is stated that he “initially expressed verbal concerns about security and quality control issues concerning the management [del Titan]», but «verbal communications had been ignored».

The concerns concerned in particular “OceanGate’s refusal to conduct critical, but non-destructive tests on the experimental hull design”: in its opinion the observation hatch at the forward end of the submarine had been built to withstand a certified pressure of 1,300 meters of water (about 130 bars), but the company planned to take the submersible to a depth of 3,800 meters, where the pressure approaches 400 bars. “OceanGate has refused to pay the manufacturer to build a hatch certified to withstand the required depth of 4,000 meters,” the document continues. “But rather than address his concerns or take corrective action to ensure the safety of the Titan, or use a certification agency to inspect it, OceanGate did the exact opposite: it immediately fired Lochridge.” A lawsuit ensued between the company and the former employee, resulting in a settlement.

The former employee is not the only one to have raised doubts about the safety of the boat: always in 2018 38 submersible craft experts who served on the Manned Underwater Vehicles committee of the Marine Technology Society, an industry group that has promoted and studied ocean-going technologies for sixty years, had expressed “unanimous concern” about the way the Titan had been developed and on the goal of sailing around the Titanic. “Our concern is that OceanGate’s current experimental approach could lead to adverse outcomes (from minor to catastrophic) that would have serious consequences for everyone in the industry,” they wrote in the letter.

On your own site the company in 2019 he said he did not have the Titan certified not to avoid costs or hide any risks, but because it would take too long given his submersible’s state-of-the-art technologies. ‘While certification agencies are willing to look into new and innovative designs and ideas, they often have a multi-year approval cycle due to a lack of pre-existing standards,’ they wrote. “The vast majority of maritime (and aviation) accidents are the result of operator error, not mechanical failure. As a result, simply focusing on vessel certification does not address operational risks. Maintaining a high level of operational safety requires constant, committed effort and a focused corporate culture – two things OceanGate takes very seriously and are not evaluated during certification.”

Antipodes, another OceanGate boat that takes passengers up to 300 meters deep (therefore much less than the Titan) and is used above all for diving, was however quietly certified.

Alfred S. McLaren, a retired U.S. Navy submariner who visited the Titanic twice by submarine, he said al New York Times that the innovative nature of the Titan made certification more, not less, important if anything. “Three different people have asked me for my opinion on whether or not to dive, and I told them not to,” McLaren said.

David Pogue, a reporter who was aboard the Titan for a documentary last year, did told on Twitter that also that time “the submarine was lost for about five hours”. “I wasn’t in the submarine that day: I was on the surface ship, in the control room. They were still able to send short messages to the sub, but they didn’t know where it was,” Pogue wrote. “The atmosphere was quiet and very tense, and they shut down the ship’s internet connection to prevent us from tweeting about it.”

