There was a large oil spill in the natural harbor of Poole Harbor in Dorset in the south of the UK on Sunday: an accident at the Wytch Farm oil field left the equivalent of around 200 barrels of liquid, including a lot of oil. Poole Harbour, a site of great tourist interest in the United Kingdom, is one of the main natural harbors in Europe and is known for its abundance of wildlife.

The incident occurred at a field operated by British oil company Perenco, which said it had shut down the pipeline in question and launched an investigation into exactly what happened. Meanwhile, Poole Harbor Commissioners, the body that manages the port, has spread an alert in which he advised against anyone swimming in the sea until further notice.