Sunday around 14:45 (9:45 in Italy) a big fire in the Balukhali refugee camp for Rohingya people, near the town of Cox’s Bazar, in southeast Bangladesh. At the moment the cause of the fire is not known and no injuries have been reported. However, the flames have destroyed about 2,000 homes, and the commissioner for refugees in Bangladesh, Mijanur Rahman, said that there are an estimated 12,000 displaced people. The fire was extinguished within three hours, but according to a spokesman for the International Red Cross the damage is “enormous”: in addition to having destroyed various places of prayer and teaching areas, the fire damaged water systems of the field.

The Rohingya are a large Muslim ethnic group whose communities are mostly found in Bangladesh and Myanmar, two neighboring countries in South Asia. Most of the refugees living in Balukhali camp have fled Myanmar since 2017, when the Burmese army carried out a series of brutal military operations, with systematic rape and indiscriminate killings. Hundreds of thousands of people had fled to neighboring Bangladesh, where they still live today in mostly makeshift refugee camps, overcrowded and with poor sanitary conditions. It is quite common for fires to occur in these camps, even of an arson nature: in March 2021 15 refugees died and about 50 thousand were left homeless due to a huge fire, also in the Balukhali camp.

