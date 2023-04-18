Home » There has been a major Interpol operation against arms trafficking in Latin America: more than 14,000 people have been arrested
World

There has been a major Interpol operation against arms trafficking in Latin America: more than 14,000 people have been arrested

by admin
There has been a major Interpol operation against arms trafficking in Latin America: more than 14,000 people have been arrested

Interpol announced i results of a major operation against arms trafficking carried out in Latin America: more than 14,000 people were arrested, about 8,000 weapons and 305,000 bullets were seized. The operation, dubbed “Trigger IX”, has been described as the largest anti-arms operation ever coordinated by Interpol. It took place from March 12 to April 2 and also led to the seizure of 203 tons of cocaine worth about $5.7 billion. Finally, 372 tons of “chemical precursors” were seized, substances used in the production of drugs such as heroin, cocaine and amphetamines.

“The fact that an arms operation has led to such massive drug seizures is further proof, if needed, that these crimes are related,” said Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock. Twenty organized crime groups involved in arms trafficking were also targeted during the operation, and eleven trafficked persons were also released in Paraguay. Fifteen countries took part in the operation: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, El Salvador, Uruguay.

Interpol, the International Criminal Police Organization, is based in Lyon, France: it was born in 1923 with the aim of making the police forces of the various member states collaborate to locate and arrest criminals, or presumed criminals, around the the world.

See also  Draghi hears Merkel: humanitarian protection at the center

You may also like

Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “DAMPYR. VAMPIRES, DEMONS AND...

FEFF 25 – It’s written Blues Brothers, it...

The prisoner satisfied the prosecutor because he promised...

Filmlier Festival in Campinas – MONDO MODA

GEBRUDER WEISS / At Transport Logistic 2023 with...

Udinese transfer market – Future already written? /...

The inhabitants of Kosovo will be able to...

Stefan from Pancevo went to Sweden Info

Diego Armando Maradona, eight doctors and health professionals...

people escape by lowering themselves with sheets and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy