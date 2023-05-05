There has been a new massacre in Serbia

Eight people were killed and 13 were injured in an armed attack in Serbia on Thursday evening. The shooter used an automatic weapon while in a car, hitting passers-by in the towns of Mladenovac and Dubona, about 40 km south of Belgrade, the Serbian capital. On Friday morning the police said they had arrested a man suspected of being the author of the massacre: he is 21 years old and has been identified only with the initials of his name (UB). According to local media, shortly before the attack he had had an argument with some people in the courtyard of a school in Dubona: at the moment there is no further information on the dynamics of the attack.

It is the second major shooting in two days in Serbia: on Wednesday morning a 13-year-old boy entered a primary school in Belgrade, shooting dead 8 students and a security guard. According to the police, the boy had been planning the massacre for at least a month.

The news of the two shootings within a few hours is also notable for the fact that armed attacks of this type in Serbia are quite rare: there are very strict laws on the possession of weapons in the country, but at the same time there are a great many, remained in circulation after the wars in the Balkan area of ​​the nineties. The last such shooting had taken place in 2013 by a former soldier, who had killed 13 people.