by admin
In the night between Saturday and Sunday there was an airstrike in the province of Homs, in Syria. According to the Syrian Defense Ministry, the attack caused 5 injuries and was carried out by Israel. Even some Israeli newspapers have attributed it to Israeli forces: it is the third attack of its kind in three days. In one of the last, accomplished Friday near Damascus most likely also from Israel, a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s most powerful military force, was killed.

As in other similar circumstances, Israel has not commented on the incident: but its attacks on Syrian territory are frequent, and in general Israel has admitted of wanting to target military targets linked to Iran and its ally Hezbollah, a radical Lebanese Shiite group that supports the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad, which receives weapons transiting through Syria and whose main enemy is Israel.

According to Western intelligence sources listen and Reutersthe air strikes on Saturday night would have been aimed at al Dabaa airport, near al Qusayr, an area not far from the border with Lebanon where there are members of Hezbollah.

