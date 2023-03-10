An armed Palestinian man shot dead in a busy street in central Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday evening, wounding three people, all in their 20s, before being shot and killed by Israeli police shortly after. The attack, claimed by Hamas, the radical group that controls the Gaza Strip, was carried out a few hours after the killing of three Palestinians during an Israeli army operation in the West Bank. The attack and operation came amid tensions between the two sides, which have escalated again in recent months with numerous terrorist attacks, shootings and violent operations by the Israeli army in the West Bank.

The attack was carried out in Dizengoff street, a street full of shops and restaurants, and at a time when it was full of people. Also because in the meantime, large and participatory anti-government protests are underway in Israel. Israeli rescue services said two of the three injured are in critical condition. The attacker was a 23-year-old man and his name was Mutaz Salah al-Khawaja: he came from Ni’lin, a city in the West Bank near Ramallah. According to sources of Haaretz he was part of Hamas and had previously been arrested by the Israeli police for other acts of violence.