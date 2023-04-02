There was an explosion at a cafe in central St. Petersburg on Sunday afternoon: Russian Interior Ministry he said that Vladlen Tatarsky, pseudonym of Maksim Fotim, a well-known pro-Putinian Russian blogger who in recent months had worked as an envoy in Donbass during the invasion of Ukraine, died in the explosion. Besides him there are no other dead, but only 16 wounded.

JUST IN: Explosion in St. Petersburg, #Russia at a cafe where Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was speaking. Footage here, Tatarsky was reportedly killed acc to Russian outlets: pic.twitter.com/76OovZ5JK7 — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 2, 2023

At the moment the cause of the explosion is not known, but several Russian newspapers write that local authorities suspect it was caused by an explosive device. The explosion took place in a bar called Street Food, at 25 Universitetskaya Naberezhnaya, a long street that runs along the right bank of the Great Neva, a branch of the Neva River that crosses the city.