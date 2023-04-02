Home World There has been an explosion in a bar in St. Petersburg, Russia: one dead and several injured
There has been an explosion in a bar in St. Petersburg, Russia: one dead and several injured

There has been an explosion in a bar in St. Petersburg, Russia: one dead and several injured

There was an explosion at a cafe in central St. Petersburg on Sunday afternoon: Russian Interior Ministry he said that Vladlen Tatarsky, pseudonym of Maksim Fotim, a well-known pro-Putinian Russian blogger who in recent months had worked as an envoy in Donbass during the invasion of Ukraine, died in the explosion. Besides him there are no other dead, but only 16 wounded.

At the moment the cause of the explosion is not known, but several Russian newspapers write that local authorities suspect it was caused by an explosive device. The explosion took place in a bar called Street Food, at 25 Universitetskaya Naberezhnaya, a long street that runs along the right bank of the Great Neva, a branch of the Neva River that crosses the city.

