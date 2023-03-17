The French government’s decision to approve the controversial pension reform without going through a parliamentary vote was strongly contested in various street demonstrations in major French cities: on Thursday evening there were clashes with the police and moments of tension in Paris, Nantes , Rennes and Marseille. A few hundred demonstrators were arrested for damaging structures in the squares or for throwing objects at the police.

The largest and most lively demonstration was in Paris: a few thousand people gathered in Place de la Concorde since the afternoon, when Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, after a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, announced that the government would have used paragraph 3 of article 49 of the constitution. It’s the norm which allows you to approve a text of law on finance or welfare financing without going through a parliamentary vote.

The most contested point of President Macron’s proposal is the raising of the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64.

The demonstrations were initially peaceful, but especially since the evening there were clashes with the police, who intervened to stop the dismantling of a construction site around the obelisk in the square, which is close to the National Assembly, where the opposition also protested animatedly. The agents used water cannons and tear gas to remove the demonstrators from the National Assembly and then disperse them: some of the demonstrators responded with throwing stones, sticks, road signs, while the firefighters had to intervene for some bins set on fire. Late in the evening, the Parisian police announced that they had arrested 217 people.

It’s kicking off right now in Paris:pic.twitter.com/Ux9hvksOET — David Adler (@davidrkadler) March 16, 2023

Other protests were organized in Grenoble, Toulouse, Lyon, Lille and Bordeaux and took place without particular incidents, while even violent clashes took place in Rennes, Nantes and Marseille, with damage to roads, public structures, cars and shops.

Use of 49.3: images of tensions in Nantes and Lyon pic.twitter.com/CrNOvjO9wf — BFMTV (@BFMTV) March 16, 2023

The unions have announced that they will continue with the mobilizations as early as Friday and then in the next few days.

In parliament, within the early hours of Friday afternoon, the oppositions will have the opportunity to file a motion of no confidence in the government, as required by the law in the event of use of 49.3, the paragraph which made it possible to avoid a parliamentary discussion of the law . It is probable that two different no-confidence motions come both from the right, from Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National, and from the left, from Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s France Insoumise.

However, the French press considers it unlikely that the no-confidence vote, which should be held on Monday, will obtain a majority and therefore lead to the rejection of the law and the fall of the government: the main centre-right party, the Republicans, has already announced that it will not vote on the motions , despite being divided on support for pension reform.