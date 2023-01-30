Home World There have been frequent shooting incidents in the United States in recent months, and people are pessimistic about gun management – Teller Report Teller Report
World

There have been frequent shooting incidents in the United States in recent months, and people are pessimistic about gun management – Teller Report Teller Report

by admin

There have been frequent shootings in the United States in recent months, and people are pessimistic about gun control

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-30 07:34

CCTV News Client News On January 29 local time, according to the Associated Press, due to the frequent mass shootings in the United States in recent months, many people are pessimistic about the ability of the United States to manage guns.

According to the report, US President Biden signed the bill to combat gun violence last year. Although the bill has the support of most people in Congress, a poll by the Pew Research Center (Pew Research Center) found that 78% of the People say the bill does little or nothing.

In addition, according to a 2022 joint poll by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and the Associated Press Center for Public Affairs Research, 71% of Americans believe that gun control should be stricter, but 52% said that in order to protect Personal safety and the right to bear arms of individual Americans are equally important.

See also  Daily Report: Desi coach whispers big things about Phil Krueger best player – yqqlm

You may also like

A container containing radioactive material is lost in...

Russia, with his friend Medvedchuk now Putin wants...

South Korea’s pension fund is expected to be...

Ukraine, Assaults on Bakhmut and Vuhledar so Moscow...

Is the powder keg being ignited in the...

Daniel Pipes: “The flagship of the regime is...

Jerusalem, the grandfather of the bomber was the...

Meloni in Tripoli signs the gas agreement. And...

The shadow of war on the Pope’s trip...

Usa, marches for the beating to death of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy