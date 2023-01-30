There have been frequent shootings in the United States in recent months, and people are pessimistic about gun control

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-30 07:34

CCTV News Client News On January 29 local time, according to the Associated Press, due to the frequent mass shootings in the United States in recent months, many people are pessimistic about the ability of the United States to manage guns.

According to the report, US President Biden signed the bill to combat gun violence last year. Although the bill has the support of most people in Congress, a poll by the Pew Research Center (Pew Research Center) found that 78% of the People say the bill does little or nothing.

In addition, according to a 2022 joint poll by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and the Associated Press Center for Public Affairs Research, 71% of Americans believe that gun control should be stricter, but 52% said that in order to protect Personal safety and the right to bear arms of individual Americans are equally important.