There have been more than 14,000 monkeypox cases in the United States, and New York State reports its first juvenile case

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-22 23:56

China News Service, August 22. According to the US “Capitol Hill” report on August 21, the New York health department reported the first case of juvenile monkeypox.

As of August 17, of the 192 cases in New York State (excluding New York City), one patient was under the age of 18, according to a weekly summary updated by the New York Department of Health.

Recently, monkeypox cases in the United States have continued to increase. There are 14,115 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). New York State reported the highest number of cases of any state, with 2,744 cases, with New York City accounting for a higher proportion; followed by California with 2,663 cases.

The first two cases of monkeypox in children in the U.S. were reported in late July, and CDC officials said they may have been caused by family transmission.

According to the CDC, the monkeypox virus is mainly transmitted through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, and sharing of bed sheets, towels and other items with an infected person can also lead to infection. At present, the symptoms are mainly red rash, and some infected people will also have cold symptoms.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Becerra announced on August 4, local time, that the United States has entered a public health emergency due to the monkeypox epidemic. “We are ready to deal with the monkeypox virus, and I hope all the American people will take monkeypox seriously,” Becerra said at a telephone news conference that day.