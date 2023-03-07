Home World There have been more than a dozen train derailment incidents in the United States this year
There have been more than a dozen train derailment incidents in the United States this year

There have been more than a dozen train derailment incidents in the United States this year

There have been more than a dozen train derailment incidents in the United States this year

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-07 21:15

The scene of the “poisonous train” derailment accident in Ohio, USA (data map)

Haiwai.com, March 7th. The “poisonous train” derailment incident occurred in early February in Ohio, USA, which aroused public attention. The British “Independent” quoted US media reports on March 6 that there have been more than ten train derailment incidents in the United States at the beginning of this year, and the “poison train” incident is just one of them.

According to reports, before the derailment of the “poison train” in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 3, a train derailed in the state on January 19. Trains have also derailed in multiple states this year, including South Carolina, California, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, from 1990 to 2021, a total of 54,539 train derailment accidents occurred in the United States, an average of 1,704 per year. Experts in the railway field criticized that the railway company has relaxed security measures and reduced manpower in pursuit of profit. Under such circumstances, the derailment of the “poisonous train” in East Palestine is inevitable.

