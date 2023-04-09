There were two new shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean on Saturday. According to the judge of the court of Sfax, a city in southern Tunisia off the coast where the rescue operations took place, the first boat left Tunisia for Italy on Friday with 37 people on board: 20 are missing, while 17 were rescued by the Tunisian coast guard . A second boat sank in the late afternoon of Saturday: 36 people were rescued, the bodies of 4 dead people were found and three others are still missing. According to the judge, the boats were overwhelmed by the strong waves.

Since the beginning of March there have been at least seven similar shipwrecks off the coast of Tunisia, for a total of 100 people dead or missing. In recent months more people than usual have started to leave Tunisia, not Libya, to make the journey across the central Mediterranean to Europe. The Tunisian National Guard said it intercepted or rescued at least 14,000 migrants attempting to cross to Europe in the first three months of 2023: a number five times higher than that recorded in the same period last year. Almost all were from sub-Saharan Africa.