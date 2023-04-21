There is a discrepancy between Macron and Biden’s statement on the call to Taiwan

21.04.2023

Since Macron made controversial remarks during his visit to China, the outside world has paid special attention to what France’s position on both sides of the Taiwan Strait is. What about Macron’s statement on the phone call with Biden this time? How does its position differ from that of the United States?

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday (April 20), but according to Reuters analysis, the statements released by the two sides were on the Taiwan issue. There are still different opinions, and the differences are obvious.

The press release from the French presidency did not directly mention Taiwan, saying only that both France and the United States “support international law, including freedom of navigation throughout the Indo-Pacific region.” This is in stark contrast to the White House’s version, because the US statement states that the two sides “reiterate the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

According to a Reuters report, Macron’s statement on cross-strait issues during his visit to China advocated that the EU should not follow the United States and be “involved in a crisis that does not belong to Europe.” However, it missed the “maintenance of the status quo” that the West usually calls for, which made many allies dissatisfied. This time the statement did not mention the Taiwan issue, which may also attract the attention of the outside world.

France also said on the 20th that it had briefed Biden on the “results” of Macron’s visit to China, but the statement did not specify what the results were. In addition, the statement also said that China has a role to play in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, which is also different from the White House.

Alleviate differences between the US and France

Agence France-Presse interpreted the focus slightly differently. It believed that the conversation between the leaders of the United States and France showed that the two sides were trying to ease the tension caused by Macron’s remarks. On the issue of Taiwan, the French statement echoed that of the United States, the report said.

According to the report, the White House statement emphasized the common ground of both sides; in addition to talking about Macron’s visit, the two leaders also said that the two “continue to work hard to promote prosperity, security, common values ​​in the Indo-Pacific region, and a rules-based international policy.” order”. On transatlantic security relations, the French statement stressed “the importance of the continued rearmament of European countries and the shared responsibility for transatlantic security”.

On Thursday, Biden also spoke separately with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. In this regard, the White House statement also mentioned the “importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” and said that the two had discussed Von der Leyen’s visit to China, and that the two were committed to maintaining a rules-based international order, human rights and fairness. trading.

