There is a lot of politics behind the royal wedding in Jordan

The wedding of Hussein (full name: Al Hussein bin Abdullah II), the country’s crown prince, to Rajwa Alseif (full name: Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz al Saif) was held in Amman, the capital of Jordan, on Thursday ), an architect who is part of one of the richest and most influential families in Saudi Arabia. It is arguably one of the most important royal weddings in the Middle East, both due to the celebrity of the Jordanian royal family and because the union of the Jordanian crown prince and a prominent member of the Saudi ruling class could have far-reaching consequences in Jordan and the rest of the region .

Jordan and Saudi Arabia have had a close but sometimes turbulent relationship in recent years, and the royal marriage could lead to a strengthening of it. Jordan is a small and relatively poor country whose economy largely depends on aid from rich Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia. At the same time, the royal family has a centuries-old history and numerous elements that make it one of the most prestigious in the region: the Hashemite dynasty, i.e. the royal dynasty, according to tradition descends directly from Mohammed. For over a hundred years he has also enjoyed the title of custodian of the holy places in Jerusalem (now an honorific title, but still important).

Formally Jordan is a constitutional monarchy, but in reality the king has extremely broad executive and legislative powers. He appoints the prime minister, the Senate and the Constitutional Court and is the commander-in-chief of the army. The Chamber would be democratically elected, but elections are considered only partially free. Media and civil rights are severely restricted. Despite this, Jordan is one of the most stable countries in the region (compared to, for example, neighboring Lebanon) and one where, although the system of government is not free, it is relatively religiously moderate and not hostile to ‘West.

Prince Hussein is the eldest son of King Abdullah II and his wife Queen Rania, one of the most famous royal couples in the world. The prince is 28 years old, studied history in the United States and speaks fluent English (like his father, who grew up in an English-speaking environment and especially at the beginning of his reign spoke English better than Arabic, the language spoken by his subjects). Hussein is not expected to become king any time soon: the current King Abdullah II is 61 years old and therefore relatively young. But Hussein has already begun to participate in diplomatic meetings and state visits with his father, to get used to the duties of a king.

Rajwa Alseif is 29 years old and studied architecture at a prestigious university in the United States, before moving on to study fashion and design in Los Angeles. Her family is one of the most important in Saudi Arabia: her mother is related to King Abdulaziz al Saud, the founder of the Saudi dynasty, while her father is a member of the Subai tribe, one of the most important in the Arabian peninsula. The family controls El Seif Engineering Contracting, one of the most important construction companies in the region, which among other things also built the Kingdom Center, one of the most recognizable skyscrapers in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

The Jordanian royal wedding comes at a rather turbulent time for the family. For over two years, Prince Hamzah, half-brother of King Abdullah II and uncle of Prince Hussein, has been under house arrest after being accused of plotting to dethrone Abdullah. Hamzah had been crown prince of the kingdom until Abdullah stripped him of the title in 2004 to give it to his son Hussein, who was only 10 at the time (Hussein was formally named heir to the throne five years later).

Since then, the two half-brothers Abdullah II and Hamzah have progressively distanced themselves, until in April 2021 Hamzah was arrested together with 18 other people loyal to him, accused of planning subversive acts against the monarchy in association with a « foreign power» not better identified. Many analyzes believe that that foreign power was Saudi Arabia, to which Hamzah, through collaborators and allies, was very close.

Now the marriage between Hussein and an important Saudi exponent could become a way to fix relations.

Weddings in the Jordanian royal family have always had a symbolic and diplomatic value. The father of the current King Abdullah II had four wives, two of them Western (an American and a British) at a time when relations between Jordan and the West were particularly important. The current queen, Rania, is Palestinian, and their marriage took place at a time when the Palestinian issue was one of the most relevant in the region. Even today some analysts they try to see meaning to the marriage between the Jordanian crown prince and a Saudi woman.

Jordan is a country without natural resources and with an economy extremely dependent on aid from large countries such as those in the Gulf. At the same time, due to its strategic position and the moderation of its policies, it has always been held in high esteem within the international community: the Jordanian sovereigns are historic allies of the United States and the West. Jordan is also geographically very central: it borders on Israel, Syria, Iraq, and for this reason too it has often had important diplomatic roles.

Getting closer to a large and rich country like Saudi Arabia, in this sense, could help Jordan to attract investment and economic aid. At the same time, as Saudi Arabia moves away from the West, for Jordan to maintain a strong link with the country could mean losing its historical role as a neutral and widely respected place in the Middle East.