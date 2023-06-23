There is a “MeToo moment” in Taiwan

In Taiwan, a country considered among the most advanced in Asia on gender equality, the release of a television series on sexual harassment in the workplace prompted dozens of women to report past episodes. The complaints, many and all made in a short period of time, concerned violence committed in different workplaces, some of which by some important politicians. The news is even more relevant considering that MeToo, the feminist movement of denunciation born in 2017 from the accusations against the American film producer Harvey Weinstein, had not yet taken hold in Taiwan.

The television series in question is called Political storms and was released on April 28 on Netflix. It tells the internal vicissitudes of a political party very easily identifiable with the Democratic Progressive Party (PDP), the one currently in government in Taiwan. There is talk, for example, of the attempts of a young employee of the party to denounce an older colleague for an abuse suffered some time ago.

Chien Li-ying, one of the screenwriters, said the series is based in part on her first-hand experiences. Chien did not specify what she was referring to, but a few weeks ago she had publicly accused Chinese dissident Bei Ling of abusing her during her university years. Today Bei Ling lives in exile in the United States due to his critical positions towards the Chinese government.

In the month following the series’ release, over 30 Taiwanese women reported abuse and harassment they experienced in the past, sometimes many years ago. The complaints concerned men from the university, cultural and above all political circles. In addition to Bei Ling, two other Chinese dissidents, Wang Dan and Teng Biao, have also been accused of harassment, who publicly apologised with the journalist who had accused him of an attempted rape suffered seven years ago. Above all, some members of the PDP itself and also of the Kuomintang, the country’s main opposition party, have been accused of harassment.

President Tsai Ing-wen, of the PDP, said she was “angry, distressed and sorry» for the allegations against members of his own party, and has promised to launch an internal investigation to ascertain what happened.

Presidential elections will be held in Taiwan in January 2024, and according to several analysts, the allegations of harassment in recent weeks will make gender equality an even more relevant issue in the electoral campaign. Among the men accused of harassment is also Ko Wen-je, former mayor of Taipei and candidate in the upcoming elections for the center Taiwan People’s Party. Ko was accused that he made some sexist misogynistic comments: he too, like others, publicly apologized.

There are laws in Taiwan to combat sexual harassment, but second the Taiwanese lawyer Audrey Lu due to the type of culture that exists in the country it is still very difficult for women to feel ready to publicly denounce the abuses they have suffered (as it is in many countries, even with different cultures). And often, when they do, too much time has passed since the facts for the crime to be punishable.

