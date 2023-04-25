There is a new attempt at a truce in Sudan

The two military groups that have been fighting in Sudan since April 15 have reached an agreement for a 72-hour truce to allow for the completion of the evacuation operations of foreign citizens from the country and to allow Sudanese civilians to escape from the places where the clashes are taking place been more violent these days.

The truce began at midnight on Monday. The agreement was reached after more than 48 hours of negotiations involving the United States and Saudi Arabia. However, it is not yet clear how long this truce will hold: in recent days two more had been announced, which however had both failed.

For more than ten days in Sudan, the forces of General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, who is the head of the regular army and the country’s president, and the powerful military group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo have been fighting , who is also the country’s vice president. So far more than 400 civilians have died in the clashes and there are thousands injured.

The truce was announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who wrote in a statement that both sides, both the regular army and the RSF, have agreed to temporarily stop fighting. Blinken also wrote that the parties are working to reach a more stable agreement.

Following intense negotiations, the SAF and RSF have agreed to implement and uphold a 72-hour nationwide ceasefire starting midnight, April 24. We welcome their commitment to work with partners and stakeholders for permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 24, 2023

Achieving a lull in the fighting was also essential as the situation of civilians caught in the fighting was becoming increasingly critical. In recent days, the two armies have fought each other in the cities, including the capital Khartoum, forcing the civilians who live there to barricade themselves in their homes without being able to leave. In this sense, the truce also serves to allow civilians to get food and water for the first time in days.