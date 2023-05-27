There is a new crisis between Kosovo and Serbia

On Friday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic mobilized some army units near the border with Kosovo, the small country declared independent in 2008 and still not recognized as such by Serbian institutions. It happened after earlier in the day in the towns of Zvecan, Leposavic and Zubin Potok, in northern Kosovo, police clashed with participants in protest demonstrations of the ethnic Serb population, who are a minority in the country but the majority in these towns. Ten people were injured in the clashes and a police car was set on fire.

The protest of the ethnic Serb population is due to the inauguration of the new mayors of four municipalities in areas with a Serb majority. Local elections were held in April, but ethnic Serbs boycotted them by not participating in the vote: they were protesting against the Kosovar government’s refusal to grant them greater autonomy, as also envisaged by an agreement on relations between Serbia and Kosovo which two countries had reached in March with the mediation of the European Union, before the elections. The abstention of the Serb population had led to the election of mayors of ethnic Albanians despite a turnout of less than 4 percent, and for this Friday the Serb majority protested.

Kosovo police intervened to escort elected mayors to town halls and reacted with violence against protesters. In the clashes there were some explosions and shots were fired.

Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said the movement of Serbian troops near the border with Kosovo was ordered by President Vucic because “it is clear that there is an act of terror against the Serbian community”. With a joint statement France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States have condemned the violence of the Kosovar police, said they are concerned about the Serbian initiative and have called on Kosovo to resolve the crisis.

Throughout Kosovo, ethnic Serbs make up 5 percent of the country’s 1.8 million population. In the part of the country with a Serb majority, they would like autonomy in areas such as education, health care and economic development. However, many of them do not recognize the Kosovan authorities, nor do they recognize the Serbian state. Kosovo is instead recognized as an independent state by the European Union and the United States.