And false nuclear alarm it was broadcast by several radio and television stations in Moscow following a hacker attack, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

«The alarm is false and does not correspond to reality», underlined the ministry, quoted by the Ria Novosti agency. The images reportedly interrupted TV and radio programs in the Sverdlovsk region, including Yekaterinburg, the fourth largest city in the country.

Similar false warnings had been broadcast by radio and TV stations in various regions of Russia in recent weeks.

The fake message broadcast on Russian television screens was aimed at people living in theeast of Russiawho were urged to go to shelters and take potassium iodide pills, which are typically used in radiation emergencies.

Here the updates on the war in Ukraine

March 10, 2023 – Updated March 10, 2023, 12:19 am

