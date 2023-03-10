“A nuclear attack was conducted. Go to the shelters immediately and take the iodine pills.” This is the message sent by tv and radio of some regions from Russia, in what authorities later revealed was the result of a hacker attack. According to Ukrinform, the alarm was spread in Yekaterinburg and the Sverdlovsk region. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations later announced that the radio and television servers had been hacked. Other media specify that the notice also reached TV stations in the Moscow region. Images of Russian television broadcasting the alarm message are circulating on the web.