Home World “There is a nuclear attack underway, run to the shelters”: Hackers spread false alarm on Russian TV and radio – Video
World

“There is a nuclear attack underway, run to the shelters”: Hackers spread false alarm on Russian TV and radio – Video

by admin
“There is a nuclear attack underway, run to the shelters”: Hackers spread false alarm on Russian TV and radio – Video

A nuclear attack was conducted. Go to the shelters immediately and take the iodine pills.” This is the message sent by tv and radio of some regions from Russia, in what authorities later revealed was the result of a hacker attack. According to Ukrinform, the alarm was spread in Yekaterinburg and the Sverdlovsk region. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations later announced that the radio and television servers had been hacked. Other media specify that the notice also reached TV stations in the Moscow region. Images of Russian television broadcasting the alarm message are circulating on the web.

Previous Article

Ukraine, that’s why the Chinese ‘peace plan’ scares Washington

See also  The Pope: "Let's not reduce war to good and bad"

You may also like

Nuclear from 2031 and oil, Uganda’s energy agenda...

The first outbound travel booking peak arrives, and...

Berlin, green light to topless women in the...

25-year-old arrested, had his license revoked

Haiti at the mercy of armed gangs. Médecins...

UK legislation to stop smugglers posing as refugees...

Resident Evil 4 demo out now

Karleuša in Balenciaga sneakers | Entertainment

“Illinois” by Sufjan Stevens will be musical play...

Palermo, the water in Corso dei Mille and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy