There is a strawberry dispute between Spain and Germany

In Spain there is an ongoing political dispute over the use of water to irrigate strawberry crops, one of the country’s main agricultural exports. This clash, which began between the central government and the regional administration of Andalusia, in recent days has also extended to Germany, the largest European buyer of Spanish strawberries, due to serious doubts about the sustainability of their cultivation.

At the center of the clash are a thousand illegal wells dug in recent years by some farmers in Andalusia, one of the regions with the highest production of strawberries, to deal with the drought that is threatening to seriously compromise their cultivation. The centre-right Andalusian regional government would like to legalize these wells, and the central government opposes it, citing a series of major environmental risks. To counter these risks, Germany has launched an extensive environmental boycott campaign which, according to the government, risks jeopardizing one of the most important sectors of the Spanish economy.

The cultivation of strawberries and wild berries represents over 11 percent of the GDP of the province of Huelva, the one where the crops are at the center of the dispute: they generate about 100,000 direct jobs, 160,000 indirect jobs and produce 98 percent of red fruits grown in Spain and 30 percent of those exported to the European Union. Only for Germany are intended the 33 percent of total exports to the Union.

The local conservative government, led by regional president Juan Manuel Moreno, would like to legalize the wells that Andalusian farmers have dug in recent years. But this plan is opposed by a series of environmental organizations and the Spanish central government, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist Party, according to which the illegal wells risk drying up one of the most important wetlands in Europe, the natural area of Doñana, also in Andalusia.

Teresa Ribera, the Spanish Minister of the Spanish Ecological Transition, he said that the Andalusian regional government’s plan is “generating panic” and creating a “serious reputational risk” for Spain.

The law of the Andalusian regional government, already proposed in the past and at the center of discussions between the central and regional governments, would like to annul a previous law approved in 2014, when the region was governed by the Socialists, which essentially revoked the classification of “agricultural land ” to an extensive part of that territory, according to the local government making it extremely poor of water resources.

All the wells dug in that area since 2014 are illegal: Ribera said the government has closed about 700, but identifying them is difficult, because many are hidden under vegetation and are frequented at times of day when there is no is a lot of people around, for example early in the morning.

The Andalusian government argues instead that the legalization of wells would not damage the aquifers of the Doñana, but would facilitate the extraction of water and the irrigation of plantations, to the advantage of a particularly profitable sector of the Spanish economy.

Like the other Spanish regions, Andalusia has its own parliament, and after the local elections of last May 28, the Popular Party would now have the necessary support to approve the legalization of wells. The centre-right has obtained a clear victory in several areas of the country, including Andalusia, up to now a historical constituency of the centre-left.

The clash over illegal wells in strawberry crops has spread to Germany mainly due to a petition promoted by some environmental activists on Campact, a German platform similar to Change.org, which has already collected over 160,000 signatures. The petition invites large supermarket chains such as Lidl or Aldi not to buy any more products from crops near the Doñana area.

Minister Ribera said she was very concerned about the call for a boycott: she accused Governor Moreno of putting an entire sector of the Spanish economy at risk and damaging the business of Spanish farmers who grow their own strawberries in compliance with the law.

Meanwhile, this week, a delegation of nine German parliamentarians belonging to various committees dealing with environmental issues first announced a mission to “find” plantations in the province of Huelva, and then postponed it to avoid interfering with Spanish general elections, to be held next month.

The clash over strawberries has also reached the European Union: last April, the European Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevičius, of the Greens, visited the Doñana area to show support for the central government and its opposition to the legalization project for wells . The centre-right European People’s Party, of which Moreno’s Spanish People’s Party is a part, accused him of supporting the Socialists’ electoral campaign in the run-up to the upcoming elections.

