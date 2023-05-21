“There is commodification.” Still controversy over the fertility fair in Milan

“Our fears were well founded“. Led by the Melonian deputy Grace DiMaggio, this morning some members of parliament and municipal councilors of Fratelli d’Italia decided to visit the controversial fertility fair underway in Milan. And inside – they report – they found a response to their concerns. In the days preceding the event, the centre-right had in fact denounced the possibility that the initiative could indirectly promote prohibited practices in Italy, like that of the rented uterus. Thus, at today’s opening of the “Wish for a Baby” fair, those same political exponents first demonstrated their protest requests in front of the gates of the exhibition. Then, equipped with a regular ticket (free and bookable online), have entered the pavilions.

Just over fifteen stands were installed in the exhibition space, plus a space dedicated to conferences on fertility issues. The exponents of Brothers of Italy they stopped in particular at the stand of a Danish company that owns a large one sperm bank. And they began to consult the brochures available to the public. “You can choose from the largest selection of donors in the world. Find the right donor for your family in our free online list“, read the brochures prepared for visitors. Furthermore, on the same company’s website, a service is offered that allows customers to find out more details about the donor, such as a photo of him or information about his studies and hobbies. “You will be able to give your child more specific details about their genetic origin“, it reads. The seed can also be ordered online.

According to Fratelli d’Italia, one thing that would not be on the stand and in the brochures present at the fair would be the price list of ovules and gametes, present on the company’s website. “What was reported to us we actually found. When we ask for information, the largest seed and ova bank in the world refers to their website where it is remarkable that there is a price list with VAT included, addressed to marketing for the Italian market“, explained the deputy of Fratelli d’Italia Grazia Di Maggio, who was the first in recent weeks to raise doubts about the fair scheduled in Milan. “It is a marketing that is prohibited in Italy with the law 40 of 2004, article 12. We found that our fears were well founded. When we talk about commodification we are also talking about practices that are prohibited by law“, added the MP, also recalling the bill presented by Fdi to make the practice of surrogacy a universal crime.

For their part, the organizers of the fair have rejected the allegations claiming to abide by the Italian legislation. In this demonstration “we will not talk about surrogacy and the clinics that are here do not promote surrogacy in any way“, he clarified Maria Chiara Graziano, spokesperson and pr of the “Wish for a Baby” event. “There is an absolute prohibition in Italian legislation and we have never thought of holding an event outside of what the law allows“, added the woman, commenting on the political protests to which those of the women were added this morning feminists. “Another lie that is circulating is that surrogacy was offered in other similar fairs we have held in Europe“, continued Graziano.

But the position of the centre-right remains adamant. And indeed, according to Fdi, the event did not even have to be authorized. “The Municipality of Milan had to and was able to intervene to avoid the presence, at the ‘Wish for a Baby’ fair, of the company that owns the largest sperm bank, through whose website donor sperm can be ordered online obviously against payment. It’s about a commercial practice absolutely prohibited in Italy; an activity that therefore stands in clear contrast to the national legislation, which prohibits the sale of gametes“, said Stefano Maullu, deputy and FdI coordinator of the city of Milan.