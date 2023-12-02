There is concern about the possibility of a military conflict between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo

Venezuela’s Essequibo referendum stokes tension with Guyana

Venezuelans are set to vote in a referendum on Sunday to decide whether the country should create its own state within the oil-rich region of Guyana. The heavily forested Essequibo region is two-thirds of Guyana’s national territory and approximately the size of Florida.

Venezuela has long claimed the territory, citing its borders during the Spanish colonial period and rejecting the 1899 decision by international arbitrators that set the current boundaries. The discovery of vast offshore oil fields in the region has further escalated the dispute.

The referendum is set to pose the question to voters about creating a new state in Essequibo and incorporating it as Venezuelan territory. While the vote is expected to be favorable to the government’s position, the practical implications are minimal, with any attempt to enforce claims facing international resistance.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has framed the referendum in anti-imperialist terms, while Guyana has denounced the threat of annexation as “existential.” Guyanese leaders have compared the situation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and many residents of the region are nervous.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague has ruled that Venezuela must refrain from action that modifies the disputed territory and will be holding a trial in the spring. The 1899 ruling was based on the territories of British Guiana, and a 1966 agreement laid the groundwork for discussions between the countries, which have been slow.

Guyana has recently undergone a rapid transformation following the discovery of oil off the coast of the Essequibo region in 2015, with high poverty rates and the country is set to become the world‘s largest per capita oil producer. Venezuela has criticized Guyana’s oil concessions, alleging a partnership with ExxonMobil.

The situation has led to fears of potential military conflict, with both countries raising the specter of armed conflict, and Brazil increasing military presence along its northern border. Despite domestic pressure on Maduro, analyst Phil Gunson believes Venezuela has no intention of invading the disputed territory but is facing a dangerous territory with potential military confrontations.

