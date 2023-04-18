There is Ireland everywhere – Il Post

US President Joe Biden has just returned from a state visit to Ireland to celebrate 25 years of the so-called Good Friday Agreement, the treaty that ended the decades-long violence of the Irish civil war, also negotiated thanks to the mediation of the United States. Among other things, Biden has been particularly enthusiastic about returning to Ireland and visiting the places from which most of his ancestors left for the United States more than a century ago.

«Biden is probably the most Irish of all the presidents of the United States», has explained a USA Today Fiona Fitzsimons, a genealogy expert who reconstructed his family tree on behalf of Biden. About half of US presidents had Irish ancestry. However, Biden surpasses them all, it seems: ten of his sixteen great-great-grandparents were Irish.

It is a fact that has made people talk again about the enormous number of people in Western countries who can say they have Irish relatives. According to an estimate of a few years ago by the Irish government, which has also been reiterated on their official sites, around 70 million people worldwide claim to be of Irish descent. Ireland is a rather unique case. Even the Italians during various phases of their history have moved elsewhere, en masse, and have about 80 million descendants around the world: but proportionally they have always been many more than the Irish. Even today, Ireland has 5 million inhabitants, more or less like those of the Veneto, and more generally the whole island, including what is now Northern Ireland, has never had more than 8.

The Irish have a history of systematic migration that is unmatched in modern and contemporary history, caused by a number of events and reasons that historians have identified quite clearly.

In Ireland in the mid-nineteenth century a microorganism called Phytophthora infestans, potato blight caused a rapid death of potato crops, one of the most consumed foods on the island. Ireland was then part of the British Empire, but the British Empire did little to remedy the potato die-off and the famine that followed (which the British government he apologized, a century later). Between 1846 and 1855, about a million people died of famine and related diseases, while 2.1 million people emigrated elsewhere to survive. In a few years, the island emptied of a third of its inhabitants. Proportionally, it is as if 20 million people died or moved elsewhere in Italy within ten years.

During the famine years, 1.5 million Irish moved to the United States. Tens of thousands more in Australia or Canada. The poorest moved within the British Empire, especially to England, and to continental Europe.

The death and displacement of such a large part of the population started a vicious circle from which Ireland managed to emerge only a few decades ago. Also following the violence between Catholics and Protestants and cyclical economic crises, the Irish population actually returned to growing at sustained levels only after the Good Friday Agreement: in 1999 3.7 million people lived in Ireland, today they are around 5.1 million. Since the 1970s, the Irish government, a very rare case in Europe, has had a special undersecretary who deals with the Irish diaspora, i.e. the descendants of the Irish living abroad (also Italy he’s had a fewat times).

The emigration of such an impressive number of Irish people – who historically have many children, because they are traditionalist Catholics – has meant that Irish culture has had an enormous influence on the Western imagination. In various parts of the world, the feast of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, is celebrated on March 17 every year. Irish folk music is very recognizable and has influenced various genres around the world, including the bluegrass and the country. Guinness, the famous beer produced since the eighteenth century in Dublin, the capital of Ireland, is the most famous dark beer in the world. For such a small place, Ireland has had dozens of successful writers, some of them known throughout the western world: Oscar Wilde, James Joyce, George Bernard Shaw, Samuel Beckett. Still today a successful film about Ireland and Irish culture like The spirits of the island it collects acclaim and prizes all over the world.

Biden’s visit to Ireland has generated reflections on the current conditions of the Irish diaspora. Several commentators in Ireland agreed that Biden’s visit was very good for Ireland’s image in the world, but it also ended an era. “When US Senator Patrick Leahy concludes his term in January, Biden will remain the last of a generation of Irish-American politicians who amplified our influence,” wrote for example the political commentator Gerard Howlin on theIrish Times.

Howlin also notes that the number of Americans claiming Irish ancestry has fallen by a quarter in the past forty years. In fact, for some time Ireland has no longer been a country of emigrants, but a destination for migrants. In 2021 13.8 per cent of people who lived in Ireland they were born abroad (in Italy they are about 8 percent). In the medium to long term inevitably these factors will weaken the ties between Ireland and its diaspora community.

However, a community of reference could be replaced by another, namely the European one. Ireland is one of the countries more satisfied with membership of the European Union, despite not having land borders with any EU country, and Dublin has for many years been one of the most popular capitals for young Europeans, especially university students. European tourism also has large numbers thanks to the guaranteed connections with all of Europe by the most famous low-cost airline in the world, Ryanair, which is Irish.